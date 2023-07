For much of the 2024 cycle, Mylachi Williams sat at the top of Penn State's defensive end board. This prospect is one that lasted longer than a lot of people may have expected, but in the end, the four-star Philadelphia prospect has committed to Penn State. Williams chose the Nittany Lions over Notre Dame, Pitt, and Syracuse. For much of his recruitment Notre Dame appeared to be Penn State's biggest competition. But after an April visit, Williams never returned to South Bend.

Coming out of his official visit to Penn State in the first weekend of June there was momentum that Williams may commit to the Nittany Lions. Williams stuck to his visit plans and still officially visited Syracuse and Pitt. But, in the end, his connections to Deion Barnes and the Nittany Lion coaching staff won out. Landing Williams also continues Penn State's strong run in Pennsylvania this cycle. With the commitment of Williams, Penn State now holds a verbal commitment from 6 of the top 10 in-state players for 2024.

What Penn State is getting in Williams: