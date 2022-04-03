Four-Star TE Andrew Rappleyea breaks down his flip to Penn State

Early Sunday morning, four-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea made some waves in the recruiting world as he announced via Twitter that he is flipping his verbal commitment from Michigan to Penn State. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end prospect out of the Milton Academy in Massachusetts spoke with Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman to break down the decision.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIGNvbW1pdHRlZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV0VBUkUyMz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1dFQVJFMjM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9M eEg5NUFGaTREIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTHhIOTVBRmk0RDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBBbmRyZXcgUmFwcGxleWVhIChAYW5kcmV3cmFwcGxleWVhKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FuZHJld3JhcHBsZXllYS9z dGF0dXMvMTUxMDYxODE3Mzg1NDM5MjMzOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BcHJpbCAzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“I always had a really good relationship with Penn State,” Rappleyea told Rivals. “Coach (Ty) Howle is a great guy, always liked him, then coach (James) Franklin recruited me himself and I made relationships with everyone on the Penn State staff in a way that I really never did with any other school and that really came into play especially when there was a lot of confusion with what was going on at Michigan. “Then there were some coaching changes and what not, so that came into play and Penn State was my favorite school all along I would say. There was a little confusion at one point with their being room possibly or not, but I mean that cleared up. So I made the decision to go where my heart told me and I understand some people are going to be upset. I didn’t mean to play with my words, I never wanted it to go this way and I know everyone might not understand that. At the end of the day there are always coaching changes and dishonesty is the way it goes sometimes with this business and level of football. It’s a business, it really is.”