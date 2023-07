This past weekend was the annual Lasch Bash event for Penn State Football as some of the top recruiting targets and current commits made their way to Happy Valley to check out the campus, hang with the staff and more.

One of those recruits on campus was 2024 four-star tight end Luke Reynolds who spoke with Happy Valley Insider to recap the visit and talk about recruiting.

"The visit was great,” Reynolds told Rivals. “The commits did a bunch of activities as a group, the family aspect of our class was something that stood out and was a big part in what the coaching staff was preaching to us."