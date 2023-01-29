ARLINGTON, Texas - Rivals250 wide receiver Micah Gilbert represented the Carolina Stars at the Shock Doctor Legends Showcase tournament in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex over the weekend. He helped lead his team to an undefeated day on Saturday ahead of Championship Sunday.

Gilbert passes the eye test and is a physically impressive athlete at 6-3 and 190 pounds that also shines on the basketball court. However, it was his ability to create separation against defensive backs that stood out in the 7-on-7 action.

"I have definitely showcased my route running. Many people don't expect that," Gilbert told Rivals. "But I've definitely been showing my route running and speed out here."

The four-star receiver holds double digit offers and is a coveted recruit in the Southeastern region of the country. Several programs in that area have his attention as he gears up to take more visits this spring.

"I'm looking to visit Tennessee, Florida, Clemson, Duke, Virginia Tech, and some big SEC schools," Gilbert said about what his plans are following the dead period.

"(The Southeast) is big-time football," he added.