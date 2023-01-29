Four-star WR Micah Gilbert taking his time with recruitment
ARLINGTON, Texas - Rivals250 wide receiver Micah Gilbert represented the Carolina Stars at the Shock Doctor Legends Showcase tournament in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex over the weekend. He helped lead his team to an undefeated day on Saturday ahead of Championship Sunday.
Gilbert passes the eye test and is a physically impressive athlete at 6-3 and 190 pounds that also shines on the basketball court. However, it was his ability to create separation against defensive backs that stood out in the 7-on-7 action.
"I have definitely showcased my route running. Many people don't expect that," Gilbert told Rivals. "But I've definitely been showing my route running and speed out here."
The four-star receiver holds double digit offers and is a coveted recruit in the Southeastern region of the country. Several programs in that area have his attention as he gears up to take more visits this spring.
"I'm looking to visit Tennessee, Florida, Clemson, Duke, Virginia Tech, and some big SEC schools," Gilbert said about what his plans are following the dead period.
"(The Southeast) is big-time football," he added.
Virginia Tech was the latest school to get Gilbert on campus, and the Hokies are making it known that he is wanted in their class. Gilbert visited Blacksburg last weekend and continues to develop relationships with many coaches on staff.
"It was a good visit. It was their junior day, so it was good," said Gilbert. "They're just telling me that they can put me in positions to make a difference. They don't have anybody my size that can do what I can do, so they can get me the ball in different places and move me around."
There is one notable program outside of the South that does have Gilbert's interest: Penn State. Gilbert was born in Pittsburgh, and the Nittany Lions have pitched the receiver on returning to his home state for the next level.
"Penn State talks to me a lot," Gilbert said. "They want me to get to (Happy Valley), get on campus, and get a feel (for the program). They're telling me that I'll like what I see."
The opportunity to play early in his collegiate career, as well as academics, is important to Gilbert as he weighs each school that is recruiting him. He is planning to be an early-enrollee at the school of his choice. With that said, he's in no real rush to make a commitment.
"I'm still keeping (my recruitment) open," said Gilbert.
Micah Gilbert is currently ranked as the No. 217 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 cycle by Rivals. The Charlotte (N.C.) Christian standout is the No. 31 wide receiver and the No. 6 player in North Carolina in his class.