Denmark makes his commitment to the Nittany Lions just days after taking an official visit to Happy Valley that resulted in his decommitment from Oregon.

Penn State's relentless pursuit of one of their top wide receiver targets paid off on Sunday afternoon. Roman Catholic (PA) wide receiver Tyseer Denmark on Wednesday announced his commitment to Penn State. He is the Nittany Lions' 18th commitment in the 2024 recruiting class

Ranked as the 176th-best player in the country and the fourth-best player in the state of Pennsylvania, Denmark also held offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC.

Denmark has long been a Penn State target at the position. Last November, Denmark originally committed to Oregon over Penn State and Ohio State. Despite his commitment, the Nittany Lions' never wavered in their pursuit of the Roman Catholic standout.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound wide receiver is the first wide receiver commitment for Nittany Lions' wide receiver coach Marques Hagans who joined the program this offseason. Denmark is just one of several wide receivers that Penn State was in a good position for entering the final weeks of June. Another top wide receiver target Peter Gonzalez is announcing a decision on Friday while they also are amongst the top contenders for Josiah Brown, Jerrae Hawkins, and Nicholas Marsh.

With a commitment from Denmark, Penn State now holds commitments from five of Pennsylvania's top 10 prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle including four of the top six. They also hold commitments from RB Quinton Martin, OT Cooper Cousins, CB Kenneth Woseley, and LB Anthony Speca.



