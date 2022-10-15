With an offense stuck in the mud, the Nittany Lions easily could have fallen behind by multiple scores. After being outgained 274-84 and running just 14 total plays, Penn State miraculously only trailed by two at half.

The maize and blue held the ball for over 23 minutes in the first half and ran 50 plays, but only managed a touchdown and three short field goals. It was an impressive showing of endurance from a Penn State defense that had a lot to handle early.

Michigan wasted no time in establishing its power-run game led by Blake Corum. The Wolverine offensive line led the way for long, efficient drives, but it was Manny Diaz’s defense that held strong in the red zone.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Michigan's dominating 41-17 victory:

No. 10 Penn State expected its greatest challenge of the season coming into Ann Arbor on Saturday, and No. 5 Michigan certainly took it to the visiting Nittany Lions.

Big plays cover up the lackluster offense

Sean Clifford chose a terrific time for his longest career run. On 3rd-and-1, the sixth-year quarterback kept the ball on a read option and took off through a massive hole. The 62-yard scamper was Penn State’s first, first down of the game and gave some much-needed life to a team that looked asleep.

Kaytron Allen punched it in four plays later, sucking the life out of a raucous Michigan crowd and putting the Nittany Lions right back into the game.

On the very next drive, Penn State’s defense made the biggest play of the season so far. Chop Robinson batted a pass into the air, off a lineman's helmet, and into the hands of Curtis Jacobs for a massive pick-six. In the blink of an eye, the Nittany Lions led 14-13.

In the first drive of the second half, a fantastic catch by receiver Harrison Wallace brought the blue and white back into the red zone. The drive ended in a field goal and Penn State’s first lead, 17-16.

Other than those moments, the Nittany Lions struggled to move the ball and continuously faced 3rd and 4th-and-long situations due to poor plays on the early downs.





Wolverines run wild

Penn State entered Saturday’s game with a top 5 rushing defense, but Michigan presented a whole new test — the Nittany Lions failed that test.

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards started humbly enough, churning for consistent 5-6 yard carries early on. In the third quarter, though, the holes really started opening up and the talented running backs did the rest.

The Wolverines ran for over 400 yards, including 61 and 67-yard touchdowns. The Michigan offensive line dominated up front, while Penn State defenders struggled to tackle in the open field all day.

The pass defense held up well, but Michigan never needed to test it. With the fantastic blocking scheme and athletes running the ball, the Wolverines dominated.





Disappearing act in the running game

As well as Michigan ran the ball, Penn State couldn’t do anything on the ground. Excluding Clifford’s 62-yard run, the Nittany Lions ran 21 times for 49 yards.

The lack of a running game, coupled with being behind most of the game, caused the blue and white to pass much more than it wanted to.

With its exciting young running back room, Penn State is a run-first team that couldn’t stay true to its identity.

Neither Clifford nor Drew Allar stood out in the passing game in an overall uninspiring effort for the Nittany Lion offense.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

•Talk about it inside the Penn State Football Free Board



