This season’s Penn State hockey roster is one of the oldest in the nation, with an average age of 22.5 years old.

Despite this, offensive production is coming from what Guy Gadowsky refers to as the “kid line.” The “kid line” consists of freshmen Aiden Fink, Reese Laubach and Dane Dowiak, all of whom are in the top 11 point scorers with Fink holding the tie for the second spot. This unusual approach comes in response to a batch of injuries for Penn State.

When most of the team was healthy, the lines were shuffled, and the freshmen were mixed in with the upperclassmen with collegiate experience. Putting a line of young guys out in their first Big Ten matchup could have been a big risk because they could no longer depend on an older player knowing what to do or taking care of the faceoff.

In the second game against Notre Dame, the “kid line,” had 14 of the team's 50 shots. Penn State was down 2-0 going into the third period.

Less than two minutes into the third period the “kid line” came up big for the Nittany Lions. Matt DiMarsico had a breakaway and weaved with Laubach, feeding him the puck. Laubach saw Fink on the left side, and he passed him the puck and Fink saw space at the top of the right circle and stick-handled into the open space for a wrist shot that hit the back of the net to bring the Nittany Lions within one.

“They’ve been awesome, they’ve been hungry, they’ve been intense, they’ve been buying into what we do offensively and defensively. They were a huge factor this weekend, as everyone saw, but they are three guys who just put their heads down and work hard. All the guys love them,” senior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. said.

Fink's goal brought the momentum that the team needed as Dylan Lugris managed to tie the game with 35 seconds left and force a second overtime and eventually a shootout, giving Penn State the extra conference point.

The “kid line” wasn’t the only freshman that made an impact this weekend. Defenseman Casey Aman received high praise from Gadowsky after he was slotted at the right wing for the first time in his life.

“That was a heck of a job, and a first time ever for him, and doing it against Notre Dame in his first Big Ten weekend, it’s incredible he did great,” Head Coach Guy Gadowsky stated.

The 16 points between the freshmen make up 20.2 percent of the teams' overall points, even though they only make up 19 percent of the roster.