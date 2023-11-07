High school football playoffs are underway in many states. With the, the stakes are higher than they have been all year here at Friday Night Lions. Which future Nittany Lions shined most in postseason matchups? Who is still in the regular season? Well, let's dive in and answer those questions! Welcome to this week's Friday Night Lions.

Running Back Quinton Martin

High school football playoffs are underway in Pennsylvania. Kicking off the postseason, Quinton Martin helped lead Belle Vernon to a 49-28 victory over Elizabeth Forward. Martin had 5 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown, as well as 4 receptions for 166 yards and a pair of scores in the victory.

Wide Receiver Peter Gonzalez, Linebacker Anthony Speca

Staying in the Pittsburgh area, the Pittsburgh Central Catholic Vikings thumped Gateway 51-7 in their opening-round matchup. Peter Gonzalez had 5 receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Speca led the Viking defense with 7 tackles.

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer

Playoffs are also underway in Ohio. Ethan Grunkemeyer helped to lead the Olentangy Braves to an 11-1 record and a 38-21 victory over Miamisburg. Grunkemeyer went 14/21 for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Cornerbacks Jon Mitchell, Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

Mandarin (FL) teammates Jon Mitchell and Antoine Belgrave-Shorter fell to 7-3 on the season with a 24-14 loss on Friday night. Mitchell recorded 6 tackles in the loss, while Belgrave-Shorter racked up 10 tackles to go with a pass breakup.

Wide Receiver Tyseer Denmark, Cornerback Kenny Woseley

In a 58-0 victory for state powerhouse Imhotep Charter, Tyseer Denmark had just 1 reception for 8 yards. Kenny Woseley had a pair of interceptions, including a pick-6, while also going 8/8 on PAT attempts.

Tight End Luke Reynolds