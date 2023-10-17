It's once again time to take a look at how Penn State commits performed on the high school gridiron this past weekend. Welcome to this week's edition of Friday Night Lions. Let's dive in!

Running back Corey Smith, offensive lineman Donovan Harbour

Running back Corey Smith, returning to the field for the first time since week 1, and offensive lineman Donovan Harbour helped lead Catholic Memorial in Wisconsin to a victory over Wauwasota West. Smith rushed for 61 yards and a score.

Cornerbacks Jon Mitchell, Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

In Florida, Jon Mitchell and Antoine Belgrave-Shorter helped lead Mandarin to a 55-19 victory and a 6-2 record. Mitchell had 7 tackles and a pair of pass breakups, Belgrave-Shorter had a pass breakup and 6 tackles.

Wide receiver Peter Gonzalez, linebacker Anthony Speca

In a 45-12 victory over Penn Hills to improve to 7-1 on the season, Peter Gonzalez had 2 receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Speca continues to be the leader of the Pittsburgh Central Catholic defense, recording 6 tackles with a tackle for a loss. Speca became the program's all-time leading tackler with his performance.

Running back Quinton Martin

Helping Belle Vernon improve to 6-1 on the season with a 55-7 victory over Mt. Pleasant, Quinton Martin continued to be a Swiss Army Knife for the Leopard offense. Martin rushed for 88 yards and a pair of scores on 7 carries, while catching 3 passes for 44 yards and a score.

Tight end Luke Reynolds

Luke Reynolds and Cheshire Academy improved to 4-0 on the season with a 42-14 victory over Phillips Academy. Reynolds had just 1 catch for 30 yards, but he made an impact on defense recording 4 tackles and an interception.

Tight end Brady O'Hara