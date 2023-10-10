Welcome back to this week's edition of Friday Night Lions. As we do every week here at Happy Valley Insider, we will take a look at how Penn State commits performed on the high school gridiron this past weekend. Without further ado, let's dive in.

Running back Quinton Martin

Continuing his strong senior season, running back Quinton Martin had another big game this past weekend. Helping Belle Vernon improve to 5-1 on the season, Martin rushed for a touchdown to go with 100 yards receiving as a score.

Cornerbacks Jon Mitchell and Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

In Florida teammates Jon Mitchell and Antoine Belgrave-Shorter helped lead Mandarin to a 49-6 victory to improve to 5-2 on the season. Mitchell had 4 tackles and a tackle for a loss for the Mustangs. Belgrave-Shorter had a 3-yard rush to convert a 2-poitn conversion, to go with 3 tackles including a tackle for a loss.

Wide receiver Peter Gonzalez and linebacker Anthony Speca

Peter Gonzalez, Anthony Speca, and Pittsburgh Central Catholic fell to 6-1 on the season on Friday night when they were upset by Pine-Richland 26-19. Pine-Richland's defense kept Gonzalez off the score sheet in their upset victory.

Wide receiver Tyseer Denmark and cornerback Kenny Woseley

State powerhouse Imhotep Charter improved to 7-0 on the season with a 35-0 shutout victory over Northeast High School. Tyseer Denmark had 4 receptions for 55 yards and accumulated 35 yards on a pair of punt returns. Kenny Woseley continued to flash his versatility by locking things down at cornerback, while hitting 3 of 4 PATs and averaging 50 yards per kick on kickoffs.

Tight end Luke Reynolds

It was a big night for tight end Luke Reynolds. Helping Cheshire Academy pick up a 28-22 victory to improve to 3-0 on the season, Reynolds had 8 receptions for 116 yards. He also recorded 8 tackles.

Linebacker DJ McClary

Doing a little bit of everything, future Nittany Lion linebacker DJ McClary carried Snyder High School (NJ) to a 42-0 victory over Hoboken, improving their record on the season to 3-4. McClary went 7/14 as a passer for 107 yards, while rushing for 245 yards and 5 touchdowns on 9 carries. Defensively, he had 11 tackles including a tackle for a loss.

Running back Messiah Mickens