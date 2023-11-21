As the playoffs carry on high school football seasons begin to wind down. That said, there are still multiple Penn State commits still playing in an attempt to help their school capture a state championship. Highlighting this week's Friday Night Lions are a pair of future Nittany Lion running backs who had huge games in playoff games over the weekend.

Running Back Quinton Martin

The Belle Vernon Leopards thumped East Allegheny 49-8 in playoff action over the weekend. In the victory, Quinton Martin rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 2 passes for 30 yards and a score. Martin also had 4 tackles for the Leopard defense.

Running Back Tiqwai Hayes

Staying in the Pittsburgh area, 2025 running back commit Tiqwai Hayes and the Aliquippa Quips improved to 11-0 on the season with a 47-24 victory over Mars. Hayes averaged 11.1 yards per carry while rushing for 233 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory.

Cornerbacks Antoine Belgrave-Shorter and Jon Mitchell

In Florida, Mandarin High School improved to 9-3 on the season with a 36-10 victory over Lake Mary. Antoine Belgrave-Shorter had 8 tackles, a pass breakup, an interception, and 3 carries for 6 yards. Fellow cornerback Jon Mitchell recorded 4 tackles and 2 pass breakups.

Cornerback Kenny Woseley, Wide Receiver Tyseer Denmark

Cornerback Kenny Woseley, wide receiver Tyseer Denmark, and the Imhotep Panthers remained perfect on the season by defeating Roman Catholic 30-26. Woseley had 2 tackles and an interception in the victory while Denmark was kept off the stat sheet.

Wide Receiver Peter Gonzalez, Linebacker Anthony Speca

Pittsburgh Central Catholic saw their season come to an end at the hands of North Allegheny. In the loss, Peter Gonzalez had 7 receptions for 153 yards. Anthony Speca recorded 5 tackles in his final career high school game as the linebacker finishes as the all-time leading tackler for Pittsburgh Central Catholic.

Tight End Luke Reynolds

In Connecticut, tight end Luke Reynolds and Cheshire Academy defeated Avon Old Farms 35-28. Reynolds hauled in 7 passes for 100 yards and a pair of scores, while added 8 rushing yards and 12 tackles.

Running Back Kiandrea Barker