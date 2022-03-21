 Future Lions? Penn State Football targets recap their weekend visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-21 19:19:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Future Lions? Penn State Football targets recap their weekend visit

Axel Charles • NittanyNation
Staff Writer

The Penn State Football staff left a mark on a couple of recruits this weekend as they played host to top prospects from all across the country.

Check out below to see what some had to say about their trip to State College.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}