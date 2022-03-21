Future Lions? Penn State Football targets recap their weekend visit
The Penn State Football staff left a mark on a couple of recruits this weekend as they played host to top prospects from all across the country.
Check out below to see what some had to say about their trip to State College.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news