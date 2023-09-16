Penn State looks to move to 2-0 on the season on Saturday afternoon as they go on the road for the first time in 2023 to face the Illinois Fighting Illini. Below, Happy Valley Insider prepares you for today's matchup with everything you need to know.

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY - EDITOR (Penn State: 38 || Illinois: 14 )

“I expect Illinois to play better than they have the last two weeks, but ultimately, I don't believe that the Illini have the pieces here to last four quarters with this Penn State team. The Nittany Lions offense since the beginning of last season, has been nearly unstoppable, only one of 14 teams to average 37+ points per game. Defensively, the Illini offense may have flashes here and there, but I'm not sure they'll be able to have enough sustained success throughout this game to keep it close for four quarters."

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE - PUBLISHER (Penn State: 45 || Illinois: 17)

““Expect Penn State to come in this one with a chip on their shoulder, as they want that revenge on Illinois after they stole one in that nine overtime thriller back in 2021.

Look for the Nittany Lions to absolutely dominate the Illini this weekend, as HC James Franklin has shown that he wants to put up points on opponents this season, especially with such a talent ridden offense. As for the flip side of the ball? I expect Manny Diaz and crew to handle business as usual, holding the Fighting Illini to little yardage and very little scoring if any. Look for Penn State to win this one and win it big."

MARTY LEAP - STAFF WRITER (Penn State: 35 || Illinois: 14)

"Two weeks ago this game looked a lot more challenging than it does now. Illinois should have lost to Toledo and then proceeded to get pushed around by Kansas in a game that was not as close as the final score.

The Illini offense has struggled to find any sort of running game thus far, with QB Luke Altmyer leading the team in rushing. This is an offensive line that Penn State's defensive line should be able to push around on their way to pressuring Altmyer. This is also an opportunity for Drew Allar and the passing game to have another big week. Nicholas Singleton has a big run in him as well."

JUSTIN MORGANSTEIN - CONTRIBUTOR (Penn State: 28 || Illinois: 7)

"Penn state will get to 3-0 on Saturday afternoon behind a great day from the defense, specifically the defensive line. Illinois has allowed a Big Ten high eight sacks through two games which would idicate that pass rushers such as Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac should be primed for big days. The offense will do just enough behind Drew Allar to make this game rather non-competitive."

ZACH SEYKO - CONTRIBUTOR / LOCKED ON (Penn State: 42 || Illinois: 17)

"Penn State will have revenge on the mind from 2021, as that 9 overtime debacle was the start of their downfall. The Nittany Lions are better than Illinois in every category possible. This game will not be close."

ZANE BRANCEFIELD - CONTRIBUTOR / LOCKED ON (Penn State: 35 || Illinois: 10)

“The Penn State offense is going to take a few minutes to warm up since it is Drew Allan’s first start against a Big Ten opponent and played at Illinois. After Allar is ready he is going to shred the Illinois defense with ease and the Penn State defense will still be very dominant. Illinois will only score off of defensive mistakes.”

ANTHONY HAZAN - PSU 365 (Penn State: 34 || Illinois:17 )

“I think Drew can have a big game in this one as long as he continues to play a clean game at QB. Illinois secondary is not the same as it was last year after losing 3 talented DBs to the NFL Draft. Get the ball out quickly to mitigate their talented DL.” “Defensively, keep Altmeyer in the pocket and force him to make plays with his arm instead of his legs. Their RBs have not proven they can match the production Chase Brown provided to this point, so I think Bielema will try to use a balanced running attack between his RBs and his QB. Take that away, and Illinois could have a difficult time scoring.”

CLAY SAUERTIEG - GUEST PICKER / FORMERLY OF HVI (Penn State: 38 || Illinois: 13 )

"Simply put, the Illini are just not very good. They clawed their way to 8-5 in 2022 on the back of an awful B1G West and some superstar players in Chase Brown and Devon Witherspoon. Yes, Jer’Zhan Newton is still around, but he’s not going to carry an entire unit. The Illinois defense has looked soft in a narrow win over Toledo and a big loss to Kansas. The offense has been up and down with new QB Luke Altmeyer, and they lack big-time players. This one should be over by the time the fourth quarter starts."