Going Pro
The Nittany Lions are losing many of their top scorers and face-off guys as they graduate and move on in their hockey careers.
Pro
Ashton Calder went to play for the Florida Everblades in the ECHL Calder played six regular season games scoring one goal, then helped the Everglades raise the Kelly Cup playing in 17 post-season games with three goals and three assists. He accrued 17 points this season with the Nittany Lions, his 10 goals placed him fourth on the team.
Kenny Johnson played two games for the Nittany Lions this season then went on to Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL where he played in two games. He was then traded to the Orlando Solar Bears where he played five games and scored a goal.
Ture Linden, who led Penn State in assists with 18 and was third in goals with 11, went on to Ontario Canada to play for the Ontario Reign of the AHL and played in one game. Linden was second in the Big Ten in face-offs with a .579 win percentage.
Connor MacEachern, was second on the team in goals and assists with 12 and 15. He lead the Big Ten on the dot with a .581 win percentage. MacEachern signed an amateur tryout with the San Jose Barracudas of the AHL where he played in four games. On June 15th, he signed a contract with them for the 2023-2024 season. As he leaves his younger sister transferred to Penn State this season to play for the women's team fir her fifth season.
Transfer Portal
Tyler Gratton is transferring to Arizona State University, Gratton had 34 points (20g, 14a) and wore the “A” in his fourth season. His younger brother, Dylan is staying at Penn State for his sophomore season.
Connor McMenamin is transferring to Minnesota-Duluth, in his four years he had 66 points (24g, 42a), and wore the “A” in his fourth season. McMenamin finished the season fifth on the team in goals with nine and in a four-way tie at second in assists with 15.
The Unknown
The multi-year captain Paul DeNaples had a significant leadership role in his five years at State College but did not continue to play beyond his collegiate career.
Kevin Wall, the Rochester native, served as an alternate captain. Wall led the team in points with 31, scoring 17 goals, which put him in ninth in the conference, and his 14 assists put him in third. Walls rights are still under the Carolina Hurricanes where he was drafted 181st overall in the 2019 draft.
This class of seniors left a lasting impact and culture for the younger players to continue to pass on to up-and-coming players.