The Nittany Lions are losing many of their top scorers and face-off guys as they graduate and move on in their hockey careers.

Ashton Calder went to play for the Florida Everblades in the ECHL Calder played six regular season games scoring one goal, then helped the Everglades raise the Kelly Cup playing in 17 post-season games with three goals and three assists. He accrued 17 points this season with the Nittany Lions, his 10 goals placed him fourth on the team.

Kenny Johnson played two games for the Nittany Lions this season then went on to Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL where he played in two games. He was then traded to the Orlando Solar Bears where he played five games and scored a goal.

Ture Linden, who led Penn State in assists with 18 and was third in goals with 11, went on to Ontario Canada to play for the Ontario Reign of the AHL and played in one game. Linden was second in the Big Ten in face-offs with a .579 win percentage.

Connor MacEachern, was second on the team in goals and assists with 12 and 15. He lead the Big Ten on the dot with a .581 win percentage. MacEachern signed an amateur tryout with the San Jose Barracudas of the AHL where he played in four games. On June 15th, he signed a contract with them for the 2023-2024 season. As he leaves his younger sister transferred to Penn State this season to play for the women's team fir her fifth season.



