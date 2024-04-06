Good Morning Happy Valley: April 6
Below, you can find links from all of Friday news at Happy Valley Insider, results from around Happy Valley on Friday, the full athletics schedule for Saturday, and more.
NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
HEADLINES FROM APRIL 5
- 2025 RB Alvin Henderson making visit to Penn State
- Penn State among leaders for 2026 4-star ATH Marcello Vitti
- HV TV: Penn State RB Nick Singleton talks spring ball 2024
- PSU Pod: Matt Zollers is gone, so where does Penn State go next?
- 2026 WR Connor Salmin talks "exciting" new Penn State offer
- Penn State adds letterman Andrew Nelson to staff
PENN STATE ATHLETICS RESULTS FROM FRIDAY
- Men's Tennis 7-0 loss to Ohio State
- Baseball 8-4 win vs Northwestern
- Softball 2-1 win vs Nebraska
- Men's Volleyball 3-1 vs Charleston
PENN STATE ATHLETICS SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY
- Women's Lacrosse vs Michigan
- Softball at Nebraska
- Men's Lacrosse at Johns Hopkins
- Baseball vs Northwestern
- Men's Volleyball at Charleston
TWEETS OF THE DAY
WHY SUBSCRIBE TO HAPPY VALLEY INSIDER?
Not a subscriber? That's okay! It's never too late to subscribe to Happy Valley Insider. Not only will you get access to each week's full visitors list, but you'll also have the following perks to go along with your subscription!
* Access to The Lions Den, which is our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Penn State fans as well as the Happy Valley Insider staff.
* In-depth analytics -- HVI and the Rivals Network partnered with PFF, the industry leader in analytics. Every week, HVI offers PFF grades, snap counts, and more, thanks to this fantastic partnership.
* Dedicated team coverage -- Happy Valley Insider is at every Penn State football practice open to the media and has the complete scoop via practice reports, video breakdowns, video interviews, and more!
* Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Penn State's efforts on the recruiting trail. Keep up to date with who Penn State is targeting from the day they're offered to the day they sign their letters of intent.
* All that, plus more, including access to our staff at Happy Valley Insider.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com.
Sign up now for a subscription to Happy Valley Insider and get your first 30 days free!
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board