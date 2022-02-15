Good Morning Happy Valley: Febraury 15, 2022
Good morning Happy Valley, today is February 15, 2022. We apologize for missing the February 14 edition of Good Morning Happy Valley. That being said, we hope everyone enjoyed watching Super Bowl LVI, and congratulations to former Penn Staters Grant Haley and Nick Scott on winning their Super Bowl.
That being said, here are the big headlines from this past weekend and Monday.
Grant Haley, Nick Scott win Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles' 23-20 win over Cincinnati
We briefly mentioned it above but former Penn State defensive backs Grant Haley and Nick Scott won their first Super Bowl title on Sunday afternoon in a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Scott finished with two tackles in the game while Haley did not record any stats. Additionally, one time Penn State LB Troy Reeder is also part of the Rams' Super Bowl-winning roster, recording two tackles in the game.
Men's basketball falls to Minnesota on the road
The Penn State men's basketball team fell this past weekend 75-70 on the road against Minnesota. The Nittany Lions had 13 turnovers in their defeat. With the loss, the Nittany Lions are now 9-12 on the season including 4-9 in conference play. Our own Max Ralph provides a full recap of the loss, here.
Micah Parsons is the NFL's unanimous Defensive Rookie of the Year
Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons put together a historic rookie season for the Dallas Cowboys and was well awarded for his efforts over the weekend as he was named the NFL's unanimous Defensive Rookie of the Year. He is the first unanimous Defensive Rookie of the Year in NFL history.
In case you missed it...
Nittany Nation TV: Micah Shrewsberry previews Michigan State & Minnesota
New Rivals150 rankings feature two Penn State Basketball recruits (Schnyderite)
Penn State Wrestling Weekly Zoom: Cael Sanderson and Nick Lee // 2-14-22 (Sauertieg)
ANALYSIS: Penn State lands instinctive OL in transfer Hunter Nourzad (Siciliano)
Penn State Football Review and Preview: Wide Receiver Edition (Morganstein)
Stories from around Happy Valley
MMQB - Can Sean Clifford Return to His 2019 Form? (Lucia - Black Shoe Diaries)
Five Key Returners on Defense for Penn State Football in 2022 (Kreiser - VictoryBellRings)
Former Penn State women's soccer player Kristin Schnurr inks professional deal (Lather - Daily Collegian)
Carl Nassib Recognized At 2022 NFL Honors For LGBTQ+ Advocacy (Fremin - OnwardState)
'He trains like a machine now.' See why Penn State's offensive line can finally flourish (Bodani - York Daily Record)
Greg Lee remains ‘day-to-day,’ Penn State men’s basketball’s road struggles and more ahead of No. 19 Michigan State (Gallen - Penn Live)
Micah Shrewsberry: There's No Officiating Bias Against Penn State (Wogenrich - All Penn State)
Grant Haley’s tragic loss inspired his strength, Penn State alum in Super Bowl (Berube - ABC27)
--------------------------------------------------------------
