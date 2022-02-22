Good Morning Happy Valley: February 22, 2022
Good morning Happy Valley! Today is February 22, 2022. Yesterday was a rather quiet day around Happy Valley after an extremely busy weekend with over 20 athletic events as well as THON.
THON weekend.....
This past weekend, Penn State students, athletes and more gathered around for a 46 hour dance marathon which helps raise millions of dollars for pediatric cancer.
Some of the newcomers of the football team took in the event and Nittany Nation's Justin Morganstein caught up with them to get their thoughts on everything RIGHT HERE.
Men’s basketball can’t keep up with Maryland
After a low scoring first half that saw Penn State and Maryland go to half time tied at 28 a piece, the Nittany Lions didn’t have enough in the second half to find their second true road win this season. The latest loss continues to put Micah Shrewsberry’s program behind the right ball in terms of their chances of making the NIT, as they now sit at 11-13 overall and 6-10 in conference play. You can read Max Ralph’s full recap, here.
Four-star RB sets official visit date
Four-star RB Treyaun Webb has announced that he has scheduled an official visit to Penn State for June 11. The Nittany Lions are certainly in the mix for the former Oklahoma commitment but are going up against some strong competition. The Nittany Lions often nail official visit weekends. We’ll see if they can capitalize on this opportunity in June. Webb also announced an official visit to South Carolina for June 24.
Penn State offers Georgia Tech DE Jordan Domineck
The Penn State coaching staff on Monday night offered Georgia Tech transfer DE Jordan Domineck. The Lakeland, FL native had a productive career for the Yellow Jackets, posting 103 career tackles including 17.5 tackles for a loss and nine sacks.
In case you missed it...
Below you can find everything we published here on Nittany Nation over the weekend. Please note that some articles are subscriber-only articles. Subscriber-only articles will be denoted as such.
New 2024 QB offer DJ Lagway already planning visit to State College (Lammers) $
Penn State Football's Most Important targets in the 2023 class (Callaghan-Croley) $
High effort leads PSU Hoops to big win in battle of rebuilding programs (Ralph)
Nittany Nation TV: Micah Shrewsberry talks Minnesota postgame
2024 DB, Braydon Lee Details Offer from 'Dream School' (Lammers) ($)
Stories from around Happy Valley:
Penn State athletics shows major deficit for 2020-21 fiscal year due to COVID impact. (Ben Jones - StateCollege.com.)
Penn State hoops falls to Maryland 67-61 due to second-half meltdown. (Owen Abbey - OnwardState)
Lady Lions earn road victory, 79-71, over at Michigan State (GoPSUSports)
Bogner picks up conference and national weekly honors (GoPSUSports)