Good Morning Happy Valley: February 22, 2022

Good morning Happy Valley! Today is February 22, 2022. Yesterday was a rather quiet day around Happy Valley after an extremely busy weekend with over 20 athletic events as well as THON.

THON weekend.....

This past weekend, Penn State students, athletes and more gathered around for a 46 hour dance marathon which helps raise millions of dollars for pediatric cancer. Some of the newcomers of the football team took in the event and Nittany Nation's Justin Morganstein caught up with them to get their thoughts on everything RIGHT HERE.

Men’s basketball can’t keep up with Maryland

After a low scoring first half that saw Penn State and Maryland go to half time tied at 28 a piece, the Nittany Lions didn’t have enough in the second half to find their second true road win this season. The latest loss continues to put Micah Shrewsberry’s program behind the right ball in terms of their chances of making the NIT, as they now sit at 11-13 overall and 6-10 in conference play. You can read Max Ralph’s full recap, here.

Four-star RB sets official visit date

Four-star RB Treyaun Webb has announced that he has scheduled an official visit to Penn State for June 11. The Nittany Lions are certainly in the mix for the former Oklahoma commitment but are going up against some strong competition. The Nittany Lions often nail official visit weekends. We’ll see if they can capitalize on this opportunity in June. Webb also announced an official visit to South Carolina for June 24.

Penn State offers Georgia Tech DE Jordan Domineck

The Penn State coaching staff on Monday night offered Georgia Tech transfer DE Jordan Domineck. The Lakeland, FL native had a productive career for the Yellow Jackets, posting 103 career tackles including 17.5 tackles for a loss and nine sacks.