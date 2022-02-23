Good Morning Happy Valley: February 23, 2022
Good morning Happy Valley and Happy Wednesday. Today is February 23, 2022, and here are all the headlines from Tuesday.
Nittany Nation catches up with Georgia Tech DE transfer target Jordan Domineck
Penn State offered Georgia Tech DE transfer Jordan Domineck on Monday and on Tuesday, Nittany Nation caught up with him to discuss the offer from Penn State and his interest in the program. If you're a premium subscriber, you can read it here. Domineck talks about his interest in the program, his visit schedule, and more inside.
Former Nittany Lion Brandon Biro called up by Buffalo Sabres
Former Penn State hockey standout Brandon Biro could be making his NHL debut on Wednesday evening as he was recalled by the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday afternoon. Biro played for the Nittany Lions for four seasons from the 2016-17 season to the 2019-20 season.
Over his career with the Nittany Lions, the Sherwood Park, Alberta native totaled 116 points in 138 games, netting 41 goals and 75 assists. Biro signed with the Sabres in March of 2020 after finishing up his Penn State career and has played in 54 games for the Sabres AHL affiliate the Rochester Americans over the last two seasons. This season, Biro had nine goals and 27 assists for 36 points in 39 games prior to his call-up.
As mentioned above, BIro could make his NHL debut on Wednesday when the Sabres take on the Montreal Canadiens.
Transfer Portal DE Jordan Domineck details new Penn State offer (Schnyderite & Callaghan-Croley)
Penn State football players get into THON spirit during athletes hour (Morganstein)
MOCK DRAFT MONDAY: Where do analysts have former PSU players headed? (Schnyderite)
Four-star RB Treyvaun Webb sets official visit to Penn State
Stories from around Happy Valley
Penn State Football: Ranking the top backfield duos in Nittany Lions history (Whitaker - Victory Bell Rings)
How Penn State men’s basketball came up short on the road against Maryland (Sauber - Centre Daily Times)
Josie Bothun’s journey to breaking Penn State women’s hockey records anything but ordinary (Rocco - Daily Collegian)
Penn State Men’s Hockey: Top 2022 NHL Draft Choice Logan Cooley Was Nearly a Nittany Lion (Jones - StateCollege.com)
