Good Morning Happy Valley: February 23, 2022

Good morning Happy Valley and Happy Wednesday. Today is February 23, 2022, and here are all the headlines from Tuesday.

Penn State offered Georgia Tech DE transfer Jordan Domineck on Monday and on Tuesday, Nittany Nation caught up with him to discuss the offer from Penn State and his interest in the program. Domineck talks about his interest in the program, his visit schedule, and more inside.

Former Penn State hockey standout Brandon Biro could be making his NHL debut on Wednesday evening as he was recalled by the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday afternoon. Biro played for the Nittany Lions for four seasons from the 2016-17 season to the 2019-20 season.

Over his career with the Nittany Lions, the Sherwood Park, Alberta native totaled 116 points in 138 games, netting 41 goals and 75 assists. Biro signed with the Sabres in March of 2020 after finishing up his Penn State career and has played in 54 games for the Sabres AHL affiliate the Rochester Americans over the last two seasons. This season, Biro had nine goals and 27 assists for 36 points in 39 games prior to his call-up.

As mentioned above, BIro could make his NHL debut on Wednesday when the Sabres take on the Montreal Canadiens.