Good Morning Happy Valley: February 28
Below, you can find links from all of Wednesday's news at Happy Valley Insider plus smaller stories we weren't able to get to, results from around Penn State athletics for Tuesday, the full athletics schedule for Wednesday, and more.
HEADLINES FROM FEBRUARY 27
PENN STATE'S COMEBACK EFFORT FALLS SHORT IN 90-81 LOSS TO IOWA
NITBITS: LATEST SCOOPS ON PENN STATE TARGETS IN THE NEWEST RIVALS250
THREE PENN STATE FOOTBALL COMMITS IN LATEST RIVALS250 RANKINGS
PENN STATE FOOTBALL DAY SEVEN WINTER WORKOUT COMPETITORS OF THE DAY
PENN STATE QB COMMITMENT BEKKEM KRTIZA MOVES BACK TO MIAMI
FOUR-STAR DE JAYDEN WOODS HAS BUSY SPRING LINED UP
PENN STATE ATHLETICS RESULTS FROM MONDAY
The Penn State Nittany Lions men's basketball team fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City 90-81.
PENN STATE ATHLETICS SCHEDULE FOR WEDNESDAY
- Men's Swimming and Diving at the Big Ten Championships in Columbus, Ohio.
- Women's Lacrosse at Drexel
- Women's Basketball at Purdue
PENN STATE TWEETS OF THE DAY
