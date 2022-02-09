Good Morning Happy Valley: February 9, 2022
Good Morning Happy Valley, it was another overall quiet day in Happy Valley with just three teams in action on Tuesday. The women's golf team started off the day for Penn State athletics down in Florida at the UCF Challenge, finishing 18th in the tournament.
Also in action on Tuesday was the Penn State women's hockey team as they picked up a 5-0 win over Cornell, improving their record to 15-9-4 while the Penn State men's basketball team rounded out the evening against Michigan in a Bryce Jordan Center White Out.
With that, our only major headline from yesterday is Penn State's matchup against Michigan...
Penn State men's basketball falls to Michigan 58-57
Penn State men's basketball once again fell in a nailbiter on Tuesday evening as they saw an 11-point lead over the Michigan Wolverines evaporate en route to a 58-57 loss. The Nittany Lions were led offensively by Jalen Pickett and Sam Sessoms who had 14 and 13 points respectively in the game. The biggest decider of the game, however, was at the free-throw line where Michigan had 22 free throw attempts on the evening to the Nittany Lion's seven. Nittany Nation's own Max Ralph provided a full recap of the game below..
Penn State men's basketball blows 11-point lead in home loss to Michigan
Penn State F Greg Lee apparent injury
Penn State senior forward Greg Lee posted a photo on Snapchat on Tuesday evening prior to the Nittany Lions matchup with Michigan of his right foot in a walking boot as well as text on the screen saying "Can't coach a break for nun lol". He was later seen in the walking boot as well. It's unclear what type of injury Lee has suffered but when Penn State men's head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry was asked about Lee's season potentially being over, Shrewsberry noted "It's probably too early to tell" and that the injury had occurred just recently. Lee is averaging 7.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Nittany Lions this season.
2023 Penn State football commit Neeo Avery suffers leg injury
Penn State 2023 commit Neeo Avery posted on social media on Tuesday a picture of his right leg with a large brace on and the caption "Thankful for a successful surgery". While it is unknown what type of injury Avery suffered, the need for a brace and surgery obviously point to a rather significant injury. Depending on the exact nature of his injury, it's possible the next time Avery suits up for football will be in a Penn State uniform. Avery is currently ranked as a four-star prospect with a Rivals rating of 5.8. He's also ranked as the 19th best weakside defensive end in the country and the fifth-best player in the state of Maryland.
In case you missed it...
Below you can find everything we published here on Nittany Nation on Monday. Please note that some articles are subscriber-only articles. Subscriber-only articles will be denoted as such.
WATCH: Update with 2023 OL Samson Okunlola (Friedman)
KSN Pod. -- Talking recent OL additions Nourzad, Williams
WATCH: Update with 2023 DE Desmond Umeozulu (Friedman)
WATCH: Update with 2023 ATH Nyckoles Harbor (Friedman)
ANALYSIS: Penn State getting a violent one in 2024 OL Cooper Cousins (Siciliano) ($)
Stories from around Happy Valley:
Blessed & Honored: Penn State Trending for Top Defensive Targets (Leap - Black Shoe Diaries)
Penn State Football transfer portal: OL focus continues, adding Hunter Nourzad (Adair - Victory Bell Rings)
Penn State Men’s Basketball: Shrewsberry Talks Improvement As Season Rolls Along (Jones - StateCollege.com)
Penn State reportedly adds analysts, including former LB Dan Connor; Nittany Lions begin winter workouts (Gallen - PennLive $)
Penn State's O-line issues could be solved by Trautwein's strong recruiting (Giger - DKPittsburghSports)
Penn State Women’s Hockey Dominates Cornell In 5-0 Win (Wick - Onward State)
