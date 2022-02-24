Good Morning Nittany Nation: February 24, 2022

Good morning Nittany Nation and Happy Thursday. Today is February 24, 2022, your work week is almost finished. Wednesday was a rather quiet day on the action front for Penn State athletics, with just the men's swimming team and women's lacrosse teams in action. The Men's swimming and diving team finished 5th out of 8 teams at the Big Ten Championships on Wednesday, they'll look for a better result on Thursday. The women's lacrosse team on the other hand dominated Duquense 18-4. Let's get into, yesterday's headlines.

Penn State Wrestling looking for new Director of Ops

Per the University's job openings page, it appears Penn State wrestling is looking for a new Director of Operations. Currently, Adam Lynch is the Director of Operations for the program. It's unclear what his future with the program is, whether he's moved into a new role, or if he is moving on from the program. STORY: New job posting shows Penn State Wrestling looking for new Director of Op (Schnyderite)



Former Nittany Lion DB Christian Campbell selected in 2022 USFL Draft

Former Nittany Lion DB Christian Campbell's dreams of playing professional football have new life as he was drafted on Wednesday in the 10th round by the Tampa Bay Bandits in the 20222 USFL Draft. A former sixth-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals, Campbell never appeared in an NFL game before making his way to the CFL where he played with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. STORY: Former Penn State DB Christian Campbell selected in the 2022 USFL Draft (Schnyderite)



