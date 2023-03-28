Through visits and a busy offseason there have been a lot of changes when it comes to the top players at each position. We move on today and look at the top 10 uncommitted running backs in the 2024 class. MORE: Where will the top 10 uncommitted QBs land?



A visit to Penn State was expected by Martin on Monday and it’s another major step as the Nittany Lions look to hold off Pitt and Ohio State as the main players in the four-star’s recruitment. Whether it’s Nick Singleton, Miles Sanders or others, Penn State has had success keeping high-end running backs in the state and it’s crucial to land the Belle Vernon, Pa., star because he could be one of the next big-time backs in Happy Valley. Still, Pitt is the hometown team and counting out Ohio State for any top player is foolish. Prediction: Penn State *****

An early commit to Florida, it looks like the four-star running back from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy has his sights set on others at this point with summer trips planned to Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas. Anything can happen after those visits and the Gators are not giving up on Gibson either but the word is that the four-star standout is telling some people that the Longhorns are his leader at this point and it could be tough to beat them, especially since he’s taking his last June visit back to Austin. Prediction: Texas *****

The list remains long for the four-star running back from Longview, Texas, and his recruitment could drag through the offseason into his senior season. But some programs have made a bigger impression so far. Texas A&M will be one of the standouts throughout his recruitment with USC, Georgia, Michigan and others in that top group. There is a whole host of schools involved and Tatum is in no rush so things are still incredibly fluid in his recruitment. Prediction: Texas A&M *****

Now at powerhouse Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, there is still a significant amount of uncertainty around Gage’s recruitment but some stalwarts in his recruitment remain as well. Oklahoma has always been a school high on Gage’s list and an official visit is planned for Norman along with ones to Ohio State and Florida as well. A recent trip over to Miami went really well and now that he’s playing in South Florida, that could be something to watch. Colorado is also very involved here and if he takes an official there then the Buffaloes could be really intriguing, too. The in-state programs make this very interesting, especially the Hurricanes now. But he’s always had so much interest in the Sooners, will he be able to turn that down? Prediction: Oklahoma *****

The Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star just narrowed his choices to six with Michigan State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and South Carolina making the final cut for Carrie, who intends to commit in the summer and get his recruitment over with. This is another recruitment that still has a lot of moving parts and is up in the air especially after Carrie loved his visit to East Lansing and appreciates the running back tradition there. But his relationships with South Carolina could be strongest. Prediction: South Carolina *****

Every time the Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea four-star running back is in Los Angeles, he makes his way over to USC and has an excellent trip. So the Trojans are definitely a major contender in his recruitment. But Oregon still feels like the team to beat since he’s so comfortable there, has a great relationship with the staff and is very familiar with the place. Considering Washington’s success this past season and Brown knowing a bunch of players there as well, the Huskies should be considered high in this race as well. Prediction: Oregon *****

Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU and Texas comprise the top six that Peoples released in February but the feeling now is that the Buckeyes are way out in front in his recruitment. Especially following the commitment of fellow four-star Jordan Marshall to Michigan, Ohio State has pumped up its interest even more in the San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial standout and an upcoming visit to Columbus could finalize things. It would be surprising – almost shocking – if the Buckeyes lose out on Marshall and Peoples in this recruiting class. Prediction: Ohio State *****

There is a lot of fluidity in Willis’ recruitment with whether he wants to stay closer to home and whether Penn State and some others will have room for him as recruiting classes play out around the country. The big, physical back from Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s Regional rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns last season so there should be significant interest with Rutgers, Penn State, Syracuse, South Carolina and others involved, but there seems to still be a lot to figure out. Prediction: Rutgers *****

Here’s what makes sense as to why Smith could end up at Wisconsin: He’s a four-star, in-state running back who lives about an hour from Madison. The Badgers have traditionally run the ball, developed players at his position and lots of top players from the state have ended up playing there. But Penn State and some SEC schools are making this interesting and the Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial standout, who rushed for 1,209 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, could be inclined to do his own thing and leave the state. Prediction: Tennessee *****