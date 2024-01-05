The good news keeps coming for Penn State's 2024 defensive line. On Wednesday, Dvon Ellies announced he would use his COVID year to return to Penn State for a 6th and final season of eligibility in 2024. Friday afternoon, fellow 6th year senior defensive tackle to be Hakeem Beamon made the same announcement.

For the most part, Beamon has been a mainstay on the Penn State defensive line since 2020. He played in 8 games as a redshirt freshman in 2020, but then missed the entire 2021 season due to off the field issues.

The past two seasons, Beamon has developed into one of the team's key defensive tackles. Beamon played in all 13 games each of the past two seasons, while making a total of 18 starts across the two seasons. Beamon has 37 tackles, 9.0 tackles for a loss, a sack, and 4 pass breakups in his career.

Very quickly, defensive tackle depth has gone from a concern to a luxury for Penn State next fall. Ellies and Beamon will return to go with Zane Durant, Coziah Izzard, and Jordan van den Berg. Alonzo Ford will return from injury, and Kaleb Artis could begin to knock on the door as well.

Defensive tackle should be a strong unit for Deion Barnes and the Nittany Lions in the fall.