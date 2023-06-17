Happy Valley Insider Nightly Briefing - June 17, 2023
Earlier this weekend, we introduced our first nightly briefing. In case you missed it, you can find it here.
In these nightly briefings, we will look to put these together on a rather nightly basis looking at all the latest Penn State recruiting tidbits, rumors, and more.
We can't guarantee we'll have them every single day but you can expect at least three per week here at Happy Valley Insider and potentially one each weekend depending on what we are hearing.
These nightly briefings will have a little bit of everything. From what was mentioned above, to commenting on offers, prospects visiting elsewhere, and more. This will be a nice one-stop shop for some quick hitters that perhaps didn't need an individual story but were still worth mentioning and passing on.
Today's is a bit on the shorter side but hits on several key targets.
The four-star wide receiver on campus Saturday
As you may have seen on our board earlier today, Tyseer Denmark is on campus this weekend with Penn State. Denmark has been a long-time Oregon commitment at this standpoint but the Nittany Lions and Denmark have remained in communication. He previously almost visited the Nittany Lions earlier this spring before the visit got snuffed out by the Ducks. This one was kept as quiet as possible leading into the weekend. Penn State remains a legitimate player for Denmark. Will he remain committed to Oregon throughout the process? Only time will tell but we're keeping a close eye on this one.
DT target commits to Florida
Penn State's defensive tackle board took a hit on Saturday night when defensive end Amaris Williams committed to the Gators while on an official visit.
