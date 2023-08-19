Happy Valley United, Adam Breneman launches 'Race to 107' campaign
Happy Valley United and former Penn State tight end Adam Breneman have teamed up for an NIL donation campaign called the "Race to 107".
Aptly named for Beaver Stadium's capacity, the "Race to 107' is a campaign to raise $107,000 in NIL for Penn State Football. Fans can pledge to the fundraiser by clicking, here.
Breneman has become one of the faces of Penn State's NIL efforts, including being the vice president of NIL at Mercury. Penn State and Mercury recently teamed up to launch State Media, which will offer various fan experiences, player-hosted shows, fan-driven podcasts, and more.
On Friday, State Media hosted their first experience, a VIP tour of Beaver Stadium, which included a Q&A session with Christian Hackenberg and Adam Breneman, running out on the Beaver Stadium field with their name announced over the PA system and to play catch with both Hackenberg and Breneman. Happy Valley Insider was able to tag along on the experience and will have a full write-up on Monday with quotes from Breneman, Hackenberg, and those who attended the event as well.
PRESS RELEASE
Nittany Nation! We’ve joined forces with Adam Breneman to launch the Race to 107, a kickoff campaign to raise $107,000 for the football-specific NIL (Lions Legacy Club) fund at Happy Valley United. We Are 107 strong! Let’s show the power of Nittany Nation by giving the team a HUGE boost before the West Virginia game.
Pledge your support today at any of the levels below!
- $50 for Nittany Lion Supporter·
- $107 for 107,000 strong in Beaver Stadium
- $520 for 52 Bowl Appearances
- $920 All-Time Wins
- $1,973 Year John Cappelletti won the Heisman Trophy
About Adam Breneman:
Adam Breneman was a Penn State Football Letterman from 2013 to 2015. As a true freshman in 2013, Breneman had a breakout season and earned Freshman All-American honors. He also served as a member of the team’s leadership council.
Today, Adam maintains a close connection to the game and is actively involved as a broadcaster, college football analyst, and media personality. Furthermore, Adam serves as the VP of NIL at Mercury, a leading sports media & fan experience company.
--------------------------------------------------------------
