Happy Valley United and former Penn State tight end Adam Breneman have teamed up for an NIL donation campaign called the "Race to 107".

Aptly named for Beaver Stadium's capacity, the "Race to 107' is a campaign to raise $107,000 in NIL for Penn State Football. Fans can pledge to the fundraiser by clicking, here.

Breneman has become one of the faces of Penn State's NIL efforts, including being the vice president of NIL at Mercury. Penn State and Mercury recently teamed up to launch State Media, which will offer various fan experiences, player-hosted shows, fan-driven podcasts, and more.

On Friday, State Media hosted their first experience, a VIP tour of Beaver Stadium, which included a Q&A session with Christian Hackenberg and Adam Breneman, running out on the Beaver Stadium field with their name announced over the PA system and to play catch with both Hackenberg and Breneman. Happy Valley Insider was able to tag along on the experience and will have a full write-up on Monday with quotes from Breneman, Hackenberg, and those who attended the event as well.