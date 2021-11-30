Harvard transfer OL Spencer Holland decommits from Penn State

Harvard University transfer offensive tackle Spencer Rolland took to Twitter a few moments ago to announce his decision that he has decommitted from the program and will pursue other options.

The Burnsville, Minnesota native wasn't your average transfer as he committed to the Nittany Lions back in July 2021 with the intent to play the 2021 season with the Crimson and then enroll at Penn State starting in 2022.

However that is not the case anymore as the 2021 All-Ivy League first teamer will spend his two remaining years of eligibility elsewhere as he reenters the transfer portal.