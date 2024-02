On Wednesday, Happy Valley Insider confirmed with Kahuku (HI) safety Aiden Manutai that he will be taking an official visit to Penn State on June 7.

Manutai will also be taking official visits to Nebraska on June 14 and Washington on June 21, he also confirmed to HVI.

The Nittany Lions only recently offered Manutai on February 7 but the Nittany Lions have made a strong impression on the Hawaii native. Manutai says that communication between himself and Penn State has been very high since the offer earlier this month, talking mostly with cornerbacks coach Terry Smith and analyst Vic Hall who the program recently hired from Ball State earlier this month.

Other programs that have offered the Hawaii native include Arizona, Oregon, Utah State, and Washington State.