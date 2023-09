Embed content not available

Eliot is joined by Dylan Callaghan-Croley of Happy Valley Insider to preview Iowa's matchup with Penn State on Saturday.

✅ Have the Nittany Lions faced any challenges so far?

✅ Just how good is Drew Allar?

✅ Will rain favor the Hawkeyes?

✅ Weak point(s) of the PSU offense

✅ How much will the Hawkeyes miss Luke Lachey, Kaleb Johnson and Jaz Patterson?