Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

Illinois Football HC Bret Bielema met with the media on Monday to preview the Fighting Illini's upcoming matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Video courtesy of our friends over at Orange & Blue News.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

•Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board