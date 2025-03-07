Published Mar 7, 2025
How did Penn State Basketball's offseason departures perform this season?
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

The 2024-25 men's college basketball regular season is drawing to a close as many conference tournaments have already begun with others set to begin next week.

Here at Happy Valley Insider, we take a look back at those who left the Penn State Basketball program this past offseason to check in on how they performed during the 2024-25 season with their new programs.

NEW SCHOOL: Mississippi State

2023-24 STATS: 23 games (20 starts) - 16.7ppg, 2.8rpg, 2.9apg, 1.0spg

2024-25 STATS: 7 games (4 starts) - 6.3ppg, 1.3rpg, 2.6apg, 1.1spg

Clary ended up missing a large majority of the season due to an injury and likely qualifies for a medical redshirt, which if approved would give him two more years of eligibility.

NEW SCHOOL: Temple

2023-24 STATS: 27 games - 4.0ppg, 0.7rpg, 0.3apg, 0.6spg

2024-25 STATS: 8 games - 5.3ppg, 1.9rpg, 0.6apg, 1.0spg

Despite rejoining former Penn State Basketball assistant coach Adam Fisher over at Temple, Brown didn’t see a whole lot of playing time with Temple, but his numbers did improve despite the limited sample size.

NEW SCHOOL: Campbell

2023-24 STATS: 7 games - 0.9ppg, 0.3rpg, 0.1apg

2024-25 STATS: 17 games (2 starts) - 5.8ppg, 1.5rpg, 0.4apg

The Iceland native is one of the lone transfers from last offseason to see an increase in production and became a serious role player for the Camels this past season.

NEW SCHOOL: LaSalle

2023-24 STATS: 20 games - 2.8ppg, 2.7rpg, 0.2apg

2024-25 STATS: 26 games (18 starts) - 7.7ppg, 5.8rpg, 0.5apg

The former Lower Merion High School product had a solid junior year for LaSalle, as one of their main big men. He finished with eight games in double digits.

NEW SCHOOL: Bryant

2023-24 STATS: 12 games - 0.6ppg, 1.0rpg, 0.5bpg

2024-25 STATS: N/A

The former Miami product transferred to Penn State for one year before re-entering the portal again this past offseason. He ended up at Bryant in June, but didn’t appear in a single minute this past season.

