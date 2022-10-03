How Penn State Men's Hockey will fare in the Big Ten this year
The Penn State Hockey program is looking for a bounce back season after placing fifth in the Big Ten Conference last year. The Nittany Lions finished the 2021 season with a record of 17-20-1 overall and 7-16-1 in conference play. They were tabbed to get sixth in the 2022-23 preseason poll.
So how will Penn State compete in its third season since winning its first regular season title in program history? Here is a breakdown of the other six teams in the Big Ten.
Minnesota Golden Gophers 2021-22 (26-13-0, 18-4-2, 1st)
Notable returners:
F Matthew Knies, G Justen Close, D Jackson LaCombe, D Brock Faber, D Ryan Johnson, F Bryce Brodzinski
Notable subtractions:
F Sammy Walker, F Grant Cruikshank, F Ben Meyers, F Blake McLaughlin, F Tristan Broz
Minnesota did lose a lot of talent, but they also gained a lot of it.
Captains Sammy Walker and Ben Meyers both signed pro contracts, so their production and leadership will be missed, but the Gophers made a big splash.
Logan Cooley, the third overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is coming to the state of hockey. A Pittsburgh native, Cooley originally committed to Notre Dame before de-committing and going to Minnesota. He even came to Happy Valley for a visit. Cooley has terrific skating and playmaking ability and is the easy favorite for Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
The talent does not stop there. Jimmy Snuggerud, another 2022 first round pick, brings more speed to the Gophers lineup and Ryan Chesley, a 2022 second round pick, will slide right into the top four on defense.
Along with the newcomers, Minnesota still has an extremely skilled forward core led by sophomore Matthew Knies, who was second on the team with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists). Senior Bryce Brodzinski is also going to be relied upon heavily to carry the Gophers' offense.
On the blue line, senior Jackson LaCombe and junior Brock Faber are going to lead the defense core once again and don't count out Ryan Johnson. After a slow start, LaCombe ended up having a career-season with 30 points (three goals, 27 assists). Faber also had a great sophomore season last year with 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) along with Johnson.
Overall, Minnesota is a complete package. It has size, speed and tons of skill.
Ohio State Buckeyes (22-13-2, 13-9-2, 4th)
Notable returners:
G Jakub Dobeš, D Mason Lohrei, F Cam Thiesing, D Cole McWard, F Tate Singleton, F Jake Wise, F Gustaf Westlund
Notable subtractions:
F Georgii Merkulov, F Quinn Preston, D Grant Gabrielle
The most improved team last year is looking to prove to people that last year was not a fluke. Despite getting upset in the Big Ten tournament last year to Penn State, the Buckeyes are still going to be solid.
The reason why they are going to be solid, is because they still have a solid goaltender in sophomore Jakub Dobeš. The Montreal Canadiens product was the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year going 21-12-2 with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.
The biggest loss for the Buckeyes was leading scorer Georgii Merkulov. Merkulov, who signed an entry level contract with the Boston Bruins, had 34 points (20 goals, 14 assists) in 36 games.
However, incoming freshman Stephen Hallilday, who was second in the USHL with 95 points (35 goals, 60 points), should be able to replace Merkulov's production. Furthermore, forwards Jake Wise and Gustaf Westlund are returning for a fifth season. Wise had a monster breakout season with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists), and Westlund is looking to rebound after having a down year. He had 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 37 games.
The Buckeyes also still have a great foundation on defense. Sophomore defenseman Mason Lohrei has a terrific freshmen season leading the team in assists (25). Even though they lost Grant Gabrielle, who was a very good two-way defenseman, Cole McWard should be able to fill Gabrielle's production.
People are expecting Ohio State to fall back this year because of Merkulov's departure, but as long as the Buckeyes have Dobeš in net and they continue to play their structured style of hockey, they will be a very dangerous team.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (28-12-0, 13-9-2, 3rd)
Notable returners:
G Ryan Bischel, F Landon Slaggart, F Trevor Janicke, F Ryder Rolston, F Jesse Lansdell, F Grant Silianoff, , D Nick Leivermann
Notable subtractions:
G Matthew Galajda, F Max Ellis, F Graham Slaggart, D Spencer Stastney, F Cam Burke
The Fighting Irish are a team you can never count out. Jeff Jackson's ideology of structured, old-school hockey is why Notre Dame will probably finish in the top three for the second straight year. Even though the Fighting Irish lost their leading point scorer Max Ellis, they still have quality offensive weapons.
Junior forward Landon Slaggart is expected to have another big breakout season after having career highs in goals (12) and points (26). Junior Ryder Rolston is also going to have to build off of his breakout season, after a career season with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists), which was tied for second on the team. The Irish also added graduate student Chayse Primeau from Omaha, after having 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) which was fifth on the team.
The big question though for the Irish is in net. The Fighting Irish had the best goaltending tandem in the Big Ten with Matthew Galajda and Ryan Bischel. Galajda was excellent last year. He led the Big Ten in goals-against average (1.88) and save percentage (.933) and had 18 wins. The junior net-minder should be able to handle the starting role, going 10-4-0 through 16 games with a 2.08 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.
Losing Spencer Stastney is a big blow to Notre Dame's offense from the blue line. But fifth-year Nick Leivermann is back and he led the Irish in assists (21). They also added Ben Brinkman from Minnesota to make the defense better.
Brinkman won't replace the offensive production Stastney had, but he is a terrific defensive defenseman. He was second on the Golden Gophers with 41 blocked shots, so slotting him onto Notre Dame's penalty killing unit, that was the best in the country last year, will bulk up the unit.
The Fighting Irish gave up 2.03 goals per game which was the least in the Big Ten, so expect Notre Dame to be a pain in the butt to play against yet again.
Michigan Wolverines (31-10-1, 16-8-0, 2nd)
Notable returning players:
D Luke Hughes, G Erik Portillo, F Mackie Samoskevich, F Dylan Duke, F Nolan Moyle
Notable subtractions:
D Owen Power, F Matty Beniers, F Kent Johnson, F Thomas Bordeleau, F Brendan Brisson, F Johnny Beecher, D Nick Blankenberg, F Michael Pastujov
The Wolverines are going to look very different in 2023. Mel Pearson was fired over the summer after allegations arose of Pearson creating a "toxic culture in the Michigan locker room". Brandon Naurato, who played for Michigan from 2006-2009, was named the interim head coach after spending three seasons as an assistant coach.
Along with a new voice, the Wolverines will be without Owen Power, Matty Beniers and Kent Johnson. All three will be playing in the NHL for their respective clubs this season. Nine players had at least 25 or more points and only two of those players are returning. Those would be Mackie Samoskevich and Luke Hughes.
Hughes had 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists), which led all NCAA defensemen and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The 2021 fourth overall pick will be relied on heavily to lead the Wolverine defense core.
Furthermore, goaltender Erik Portillo using his extra year of eligibility to return in the maize and blue was a huge positive of a relatively noisy off-season.
Even though the Wolverines lost a lot of talent, they are still going to be a very dangerous team. They still have 12 NHL draft picks and one of them being Frank Nazar III. Nazar, who was selected 13th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, is a phenomenal skater and was regarded as one of the best skaters in his draft class.
Freshman Adam Fantilli is projected to go into the top three of the 2023 NHL Draft. He led the Chicago Steel in scoring with 37 goals last season, so he is likely going to be Beniers's replacement as the teams' goal scorer.
So don't count out the Wolverines just yet.
Michigan State Spartans (12-23-2, 6-18-0, 7th)
Notable returning players:
F Erik Middendorf, F Jeremy Davidson, F Jagger Joshua, D David Gucciardi, D Nash Nienhuis, F Nicolas Muller, G Pierce Charleston, F Jesse Tucker
Notable subtractions:
D Denis Cesana, F Mitchell Lewandowski, G Drew DeRidder, F Griffin Loughran, D Cole Krygier, D Christian Krygier, F Josh Nodler
The Spartans are easily the most improved team in the conference this year, acquiring six players from the transfer portal, which includes four forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender. The most covenant name is Miroslav Mucha. Mucha had a career season with Lake Superior State racking up 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) which was second on the team.
The lack of offense has always been this programs' struggles. The Spartans scored 2.11 goals per game, which was the second least in the Big Ten. With the additions of Mucha, Zach Dubinsky (10 goals, 10 assists with RPI) and Justin Jallen (10 goals, seven assists with Brown), the Spartans finally have some scoring depth to add to their forward core of Erik Middendorf, Jeremy Davidson and Jesse Tucker.
The Spartans will also have a new voice behind the bench. Danton Cole was fired after five seasons of lackluster play. Adam Nightingale comes in as the new head coach. Nightingale was the head coach of the United States National Team Development Program for the past two seasons and was an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings in 2019-20.
With Pierce Charleston in net, a new head coach and more offense, expect the Spartans to take a huge jump this season. Charleston is taking over Drew DeRidder's spot as the new number one goaltender.
Charleston went 3-8-0 through 12 starts, with a 3.65 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. The goals against and the record are more reflective of the team struggling, and not Charleston. He is a very good goaltender.
The Spartans also added Dylan St. Cyr from Notre Dame to be Charleston's backup.
Don't sleep on the Spartans this year.
Wisconsin Badgers (10-24-3, 6-17-1, T-5)
Notable returning players:
F Brock Caufield, D Corson Ceulemans, F Mathieu De St. Phalle, G Jared Moe, F Jack Gorniak
Notable departures:
G Cameron Rowe, F Roman Ahcan
The Badgers had a very disappointing season last year and it's safe to say it is going to another one this year for Tony Granatos' squad.
The Badgers' biggest struggles were in net. Jared Moe and Cameron Rowe were simply not a good tandem. Moe went 8-16-3 with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage, which is good considering how poor the team was. Rowe on the other hand was very poor going 2-8-0 with a 4.30 goals-against and a .861 save percentage. The junior net-minder transferred to Western Michigan over the summer.
There were not many quality goaltenders in the transfer portal this year, so the Badgers brought in Kyle McClellan after going 12-13-2 with Mercyhurst with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. He might overtake Moe's crease as the full time starter, or it will be a split tandem between the two goalies.
Another struggle for the Badgers was scoring. They scored the least amount of goals in the Big Ten (2.05 goals per game). Wisconsin's big addition this year is forward Ty Smilanic, who had 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) with Quinnipiac last season as a sophomore. Sophomore defenseman Corson Ceulemans is looking to build off his outstanding rookie campaign leading the team with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists), along with junior forward Mathieu De St. Phalle who led the Badgers in goals (10). Finally, Brock Caufield, brother of 2021 Hobey Baker Winner Cole Caufield, is returning for a fifth season after having 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 37 games.
The big loss up front is Roman Ahcan. Even though Ahcan was a controversial figure in college hockey, Wisconsin will still miss his physicality.
The Badgers also added six freshmen, consisting of four forwards and two defensemen.
Wisconsin was picked fourth in the preseason poll, but with the lack of talent they gained, it is hard to imagine they jump from last place to fourth.
THE B1G PREDICTIONS....
Predictions don't go well for me but I will make one anyways. Here is my preseason prediction for the Big Ten.
1. Minnesota
2. Ohio State
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Michigan State
6. Penn State
7. Wisconsin
Yes, I have Penn State low. This is simply because I like the other teams ahead of them better. However, it would not surprise me in the slightest if the Nittany Lions sneak their way into the top three because of how deep their offense is. Furthermore, it would not surprise me if Michigan gets second again.
Penn State opens up its season next Friday, Oct. 7, against the Canisius Golden Griffins.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board