The Penn State Hockey program is looking for a bounce back season after placing fifth in the Big Ten Conference last year. The Nittany Lions finished the 2021 season with a record of 17-20-1 overall and 7-16-1 in conference play. They were tabbed to get sixth in the 2022-23 preseason poll. So how will Penn State compete in its third season since winning its first regular season title in program history? Here is a breakdown of the other six teams in the Big Ten.

Minnesota Golden Gophers 2021-22 (26-13-0, 18-4-2, 1st)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWtpbmcgc3VyZSB0aGUg8J2Yp/CdmK3wnZiw8J2YuCBpcyBqdXN0 IHJpZ2h0IGJlZm9yZSBnYW1lIGRheSDwn6WsPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL09uZU1vcmVTbGVlcD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I09uZU1vcmVTbGVlcDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0xydHBnTTEyZzUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9M cnRwZ00xMmc1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pbm5lc290YSBNZW7igJlzIEhv Y2tleSAoQEdvcGhlckhvY2tleSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Hb3BoZXJIb2NrZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzU4NzMxMTQ3NzI0ODQwOTY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Notable returners: F Matthew Knies, G Justen Close, D Jackson LaCombe, D Brock Faber, D Ryan Johnson, F Bryce Brodzinski Notable subtractions: F Sammy Walker, F Grant Cruikshank, F Ben Meyers, F Blake McLaughlin, F Tristan Broz Minnesota did lose a lot of talent, but they also gained a lot of it. Captains Sammy Walker and Ben Meyers both signed pro contracts, so their production and leadership will be missed, but the Gophers made a big splash. Logan Cooley, the third overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is coming to the state of hockey. A Pittsburgh native, Cooley originally committed to Notre Dame before de-committing and going to Minnesota. He even came to Happy Valley for a visit. Cooley has terrific skating and playmaking ability and is the easy favorite for Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The talent does not stop there. Jimmy Snuggerud, another 2022 first round pick, brings more speed to the Gophers lineup and Ryan Chesley, a 2022 second round pick, will slide right into the top four on defense. Along with the newcomers, Minnesota still has an extremely skilled forward core led by sophomore Matthew Knies, who was second on the team with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists). Senior Bryce Brodzinski is also going to be relied upon heavily to carry the Gophers' offense. On the blue line, senior Jackson LaCombe and junior Brock Faber are going to lead the defense core once again and don't count out Ryan Johnson. After a slow start, LaCombe ended up having a career-season with 30 points (three goals, 27 assists). Faber also had a great sophomore season last year with 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) along with Johnson. Overall, Minnesota is a complete package. It has size, speed and tons of skill.

Ohio State Buckeyes (22-13-2, 13-9-2, 4th)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbnRyb2R1Y2luZyB0aGlzIHllYXImIzM5O3Mg8J2YpPCdmKLwnZix 8J2YtfCdmKLwnZiq8J2Yr/CdmLQhPGJyPjxicj7Cqe+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0d1c3RhZldlc3RsdW5kP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHdXN0YWZXZXN0bHVuZDwvYT4gPGJyPsKp77iPIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lzZXk4NzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QHdpc2V5ODcxPC9hPiAgPGJyPvCfhbDvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYWVkb25sZXNsaWU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGphZWRvbmxlc2xpZTwvYT4gIDxicj4gIDxicj7wn5OwIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iODdaWGl3SENNIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28v Yjg3Wlhpd0hDTTwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvR29CdWNrcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dvQnVja3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xZm9yWEFv bklaIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcWZvclhBb25JWjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBPaGlvIFN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBIb2NrZXkgKEBPaGlvU3RhdGVNSEtZ KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09oaW9TdGF0ZU1IS1kv c3RhdHVzLzE1NzYwMTUyOTQ3NzgwNzMwODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+T2N0b2JlciAxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Notable returners: G Jakub Dobeš, D Mason Lohrei, F Cam Thiesing, D Cole McWard, F Tate Singleton, F Jake Wise, F Gustaf Westlund Notable subtractions: F Georgii Merkulov, F Quinn Preston, D Grant Gabrielle The most improved team last year is looking to prove to people that last year was not a fluke. Despite getting upset in the Big Ten tournament last year to Penn State, the Buckeyes are still going to be solid. The reason why they are going to be solid, is because they still have a solid goaltender in sophomore Jakub Dobeš. The Montreal Canadiens product was the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year going 21-12-2 with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. The biggest loss for the Buckeyes was leading scorer Georgii Merkulov. Merkulov, who signed an entry level contract with the Boston Bruins, had 34 points (20 goals, 14 assists) in 36 games. However, incoming freshman Stephen Hallilday, who was second in the USHL with 95 points (35 goals, 60 points), should be able to replace Merkulov's production. Furthermore, forwards Jake Wise and Gustaf Westlund are returning for a fifth season. Wise had a monster breakout season with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists), and Westlund is looking to rebound after having a down year. He had 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 37 games. The Buckeyes also still have a great foundation on defense. Sophomore defenseman Mason Lohrei has a terrific freshmen season leading the team in assists (25). Even though they lost Grant Gabrielle, who was a very good two-way defenseman, Cole McWard should be able to fill Gabrielle's production. People are expecting Ohio State to fall back this year because of Merkulov's departure, but as long as the Buckeyes have Dobeš in net and they continue to play their structured style of hockey, they will be a very dangerous team.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (28-12-0, 13-9-2, 3rd)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db2xsZWdlIGhvY2tleSBpcyDwnZi98J2YvPCdmL7wnZmGLjxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Y4TmdXRDQxVFoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS92OE5nV0Q0MVRaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vdHJlIERhbWUgSG9ja2V5 IChATkRIb2NrZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRI b2NrZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzYxOTY0ODIyOTM2MDQzNTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Notable returners: G Ryan Bischel, F Landon Slaggart, F Trevor Janicke, F Ryder Rolston, F Jesse Lansdell, F Grant Silianoff, , D Nick Leivermann Notable subtractions: G Matthew Galajda, F Max Ellis, F Graham Slaggart, D Spencer Stastney, F Cam Burke The Fighting Irish are a team you can never count out. Jeff Jackson's ideology of structured, old-school hockey is why Notre Dame will probably finish in the top three for the second straight year. Even though the Fighting Irish lost their leading point scorer Max Ellis, they still have quality offensive weapons. Junior forward Landon Slaggart is expected to have another big breakout season after having career highs in goals (12) and points (26). Junior Ryder Rolston is also going to have to build off of his breakout season, after a career season with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists), which was tied for second on the team. The Irish also added graduate student Chayse Primeau from Omaha, after having 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) which was fifth on the team. The big question though for the Irish is in net. The Fighting Irish had the best goaltending tandem in the Big Ten with Matthew Galajda and Ryan Bischel. Galajda was excellent last year. He led the Big Ten in goals-against average (1.88) and save percentage (.933) and had 18 wins. The junior net-minder should be able to handle the starting role, going 10-4-0 through 16 games with a 2.08 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. Losing Spencer Stastney is a big blow to Notre Dame's offense from the blue line. But fifth-year Nick Leivermann is back and he led the Irish in assists (21). They also added Ben Brinkman from Minnesota to make the defense better. Brinkman won't replace the offensive production Stastney had, but he is a terrific defensive defenseman. He was second on the Golden Gophers with 41 blocked shots, so slotting him onto Notre Dame's penalty killing unit, that was the best in the country last year, will bulk up the unit. The Fighting Irish gave up 2.03 goals per game which was the least in the Big Ten, so expect Notre Dame to be a pain in the butt to play against yet again.

Michigan Wolverines (31-10-1, 16-8-0, 2nd)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaG/igJlzIHJlYWR5IHRvIGRyb3AgdGhlIHB1Y2s/ITxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+44C977iPIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LMjBqWEZmUXZyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vSzIwalhGZlF2cjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBIb2NrZXkg KEB1bWljaGhvY2tleSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91 bWljaGhvY2tleS9zdGF0dXMvMTU3NjM0NjYyODk4MTkyNzkzNz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Notable returning players: D Luke Hughes, G Erik Portillo, F Mackie Samoskevich, F Dylan Duke, F Nolan Moyle Notable subtractions: D Owen Power, F Matty Beniers, F Kent Johnson, F Thomas Bordeleau, F Brendan Brisson, F Johnny Beecher, D Nick Blankenberg, F Michael Pastujov The Wolverines are going to look very different in 2023. Mel Pearson was fired over the summer after allegations arose of Pearson creating a "toxic culture in the Michigan locker room". Brandon Naurato, who played for Michigan from 2006-2009, was named the interim head coach after spending three seasons as an assistant coach. Along with a new voice, the Wolverines will be without Owen Power, Matty Beniers and Kent Johnson. All three will be playing in the NHL for their respective clubs this season. Nine players had at least 25 or more points and only two of those players are returning. Those would be Mackie Samoskevich and Luke Hughes. Hughes had 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists), which led all NCAA defensemen and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The 2021 fourth overall pick will be relied on heavily to lead the Wolverine defense core. Furthermore, goaltender Erik Portillo using his extra year of eligibility to return in the maize and blue was a huge positive of a relatively noisy off-season. Even though the Wolverines lost a lot of talent, they are still going to be a very dangerous team. They still have 12 NHL draft picks and one of them being Frank Nazar III. Nazar, who was selected 13th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, is a phenomenal skater and was regarded as one of the best skaters in his draft class. Freshman Adam Fantilli is projected to go into the top three of the 2023 NHL Draft. He led the Chicago Steel in scoring with 37 goals last season, so he is likely going to be Beniers's replacement as the teams' goal scorer. So don't count out the Wolverines just yet.

Michigan State Spartans (12-23-2, 6-18-0, 7th)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtUb2RheSB3ZSB3ZWxjb21lIGVhY2ggYW5kIGV2ZXJ5IG9u ZSBvZiB5b3UgdG8gdGhlIG5ldyBNdW5uIEljZSBBcmVuYS4mcXVvdDs8YnI+ PGJyPkEgaG9tZSBmb3IgQ2hhbXBpb25zLiBNdW5uJiMzOTtzIHVwZ3JhZGVz IGFyZSBvZmZpY2lhbGx5IGNvbXBsZXRlISA8YnI+PGJyPkxvb2sgaW5zaWRl IHRoZSBjb21wbGV4IGFuZCBnZXQgZXhjaXRlZCBmb3IgYSBuZXcgZXJhIG9m IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEhvY2tleS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L3RRaXkxYTlTV1MiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90UWl5MWE5U1dTPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEhvY2tleSAoQE1TVV9Ib2NrZXkp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0hvY2tleS9zdGF0 dXMvMTU3NDc2NTI1OTgyNjc5ODU5NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Notable returning players: F Erik Middendorf, F Jeremy Davidson, F Jagger Joshua, D David Gucciardi, D Nash Nienhuis, F Nicolas Muller, G Pierce Charleston, F Jesse Tucker Notable subtractions: D Denis Cesana, F Mitchell Lewandowski, G Drew DeRidder, F Griffin Loughran, D Cole Krygier, D Christian Krygier, F Josh Nodler The Spartans are easily the most improved team in the conference this year, acquiring six players from the transfer portal, which includes four forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender. The most covenant name is Miroslav Mucha. Mucha had a career season with Lake Superior State racking up 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) which was second on the team. The lack of offense has always been this programs' struggles. The Spartans scored 2.11 goals per game, which was the second least in the Big Ten. With the additions of Mucha, Zach Dubinsky (10 goals, 10 assists with RPI) and Justin Jallen (10 goals, seven assists with Brown), the Spartans finally have some scoring depth to add to their forward core of Erik Middendorf, Jeremy Davidson and Jesse Tucker. The Spartans will also have a new voice behind the bench. Danton Cole was fired after five seasons of lackluster play. Adam Nightingale comes in as the new head coach. Nightingale was the head coach of the United States National Team Development Program for the past two seasons and was an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings in 2019-20. With Pierce Charleston in net, a new head coach and more offense, expect the Spartans to take a huge jump this season. Charleston is taking over Drew DeRidder's spot as the new number one goaltender. Charleston went 3-8-0 through 12 starts, with a 3.65 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. The goals against and the record are more reflective of the team struggling, and not Charleston. He is a very good goaltender. The Spartans also added Dylan St. Cyr from Notre Dame to be Charleston's backup. Don't sleep on the Spartans this year.

Wisconsin Badgers (10-24-3, 6-17-1, T-5)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlIHdlIGdvIHJlZCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JhZGdlcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCYWRnZXJzPC9hPiB8fCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvT25XaXNjb25zaW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNPbldpc2NvbnNpbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1FjMlZyS2lGSlgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RYzJW cktpRkpYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdpc2NvbnNpbiBIb2NrZXkgKEBCYWRn ZXJXSG9ja2V5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JhZGdl cldIb2NrZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzMwNzYwMzA0NDA1NzA4ODg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Notable returning players: F Brock Caufield, D Corson Ceulemans, F Mathieu De St. Phalle, G Jared Moe, F Jack Gorniak Notable departures: G Cameron Rowe, F Roman Ahcan The Badgers had a very disappointing season last year and it's safe to say it is going to another one this year for Tony Granatos' squad. The Badgers' biggest struggles were in net. Jared Moe and Cameron Rowe were simply not a good tandem. Moe went 8-16-3 with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage, which is good considering how poor the team was. Rowe on the other hand was very poor going 2-8-0 with a 4.30 goals-against and a .861 save percentage. The junior net-minder transferred to Western Michigan over the summer. There were not many quality goaltenders in the transfer portal this year, so the Badgers brought in Kyle McClellan after going 12-13-2 with Mercyhurst with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. He might overtake Moe's crease as the full time starter, or it will be a split tandem between the two goalies. Another struggle for the Badgers was scoring. They scored the least amount of goals in the Big Ten (2.05 goals per game). Wisconsin's big addition this year is forward Ty Smilanic, who had 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) with Quinnipiac last season as a sophomore. Sophomore defenseman Corson Ceulemans is looking to build off his outstanding rookie campaign leading the team with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists), along with junior forward Mathieu De St. Phalle who led the Badgers in goals (10). Finally, Brock Caufield, brother of 2021 Hobey Baker Winner Cole Caufield, is returning for a fifth season after having 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 37 games. The big loss up front is Roman Ahcan. Even though Ahcan was a controversial figure in college hockey, Wisconsin will still miss his physicality. The Badgers also added six freshmen, consisting of four forwards and two defensemen. Wisconsin was picked fourth in the preseason poll, but with the lack of talent they gained, it is hard to imagine they jump from last place to fourth.

THE B1G PREDICTIONS....