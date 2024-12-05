Published Dec 5, 2024
HV TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Penn State versus Oregon
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Penn State Football is back on the road this week....at least soft of, they will head out to Indianapolis to take on Oregon in the 2024 Big Ten Championship. But before that, the Nittany Lions and Ducks will battle it out in SimLand.

Our staff here at Happy Valley Insider took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results.

PENN STATE FOOTBALL SIM VS. REAL LIFE
OPPONENTSIM RESULTACTUAL RESULT

@ West Virginia Mountaineers

26-7 Penn State

34-12 Penn State

vs. Bowling Green Falcons

21-14 (OT) Penn State

34-27 Penn State

vs. Kent State Golden Flash

21-10 Penn State

56-0 Penn State

vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

24-16 Penn State

21-7 Penn State

vs. UCLA Bruins

24-10 Penn State

27-11 Penn State

@ USC Trojans

21-14 USC

33-30 (OT) Penn State

@ Wisconsin

17-9 Penn State

28-13 Penn State

vs. Ohio State

28-21 Ohio State

20-13 Ohio State

vs. Washington

N/A

35-6 Washington

@ Purdue

45-14 Penn State

45-10 Penn State

@ Minnesota

35-10 Penn State

26-25 Penn State

vs. Maryland

27-3 Penn State

44-7

