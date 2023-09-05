Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin met with the media today to preview his program's upcoming matchup against Delaware this Saturday.

-- Franklin thanks the fans for creating a great atmosphere this past weekend and challenges them to do it against Delaware.

-- Franklin said the game "felt" dramatically shorter but realistically, the game was only about "ten plays shorter".

-- Players of the week: Drew Allar, Curtis Jacobs, Malik McClain.

-- Franklin says Penn State met their explosive play goals against West Virginia but on defense they need to cause more turnovers.

-- Franklin, on comparing Beau Pribula and Trace McSorley...

"It's the mobility. I think the other thing is both of them are men of few rods; both of them had significant impacts at their high schools in terms of winning and having really productive careers. I think they also both have really high football IQs. I would say the style of play and the guys who have the ability to beat you with their decision-making as well as their legs."

-- James Franklin on the "controversial" final touchdown...

"When your twos go in the game, those guys should have a chance to compete."Franklin was obviously very annoyed by the premise that Penn State was running up the score on West Virginia. "I have a lot of things I could say, but I'll just leave it there."

-- Franklin notes that DE Amin Vanover, DT Coziah Izzard, and CB Daequan Hardy are NOT out for the season. So no updates on those three.

-- Sander Sahaydak on Sunday stood up in front of the team on Sunday and took responsibility for his missed kicks on Saturday, according to Franklin.

Penn State hasn't made any decisions on what they'll do going forward.

-- "I thought he flashed," James Franklin said about Abdul Carter's performance on Saturday. Noted he didn't show up in the stat sheet as much, but his presence allows Penn State's defense to still execute their game plan as well.

-- "It's a fine line," James Franklin says about how to treat a quarterback like Drew Allar who could make throws that other quarterbacks can't make. But when it comes to a quarterback like him, you have to treat with on a "degree scale".

"In general, I don't think you want to roll to your right and throw across the field, but maybe with him, he has a bit wider grace period."

-- Franklin says he thought JB Nelson played "really well" against West Virginia. He gave us a presence that I think we "really need."

On Ioane; "He did some really nice things when he was on there, but I think there's still a lot of growth potential ."

-- "We had a chance for a few explosive runs that would've changed the game earlier," Franklin said on the Nittany Lions' run game and what stood out the most.

-- On his defense..."We played our best when we needed the most. We have a lot to clean up but when we needed to make plays, we did."

-- On Hunter Nourzad... Franklin notes he had a really good camp but has some bumps and bruises and they need to get him healthy.