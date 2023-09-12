Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin met with the media today to preview his program's upcoming matchup against Illinois this Saturday.

-- Players of the game vs Delaware...

Offense: Drew Allar || Defense: Dominic DeLuca || Special Teams: Alex Felkins

-- Areas of growth for Penn State?

"Situational football, situational football, situational football, situational football..."

-- On how prepared Drew is for his first road start..

"He keeps doing the right things and takes all the necessary steps. We expect it to be a challenging road environment, but we didn't wait till this week to prepare for that."

-- James on the Illinois nine overtime game...

"I don't know if there's ever been or ever will be another nine overtime game."

-- Franklin on Beau Pribula

"We're pretty comfortable and pretty confident that Beau is preparing as a starter. Like Drew did last year and to be honest, I think Beau did last year as well."

-- Franklin on getting to know more about his team each week.

"We're going to learn more and more about our team every week. There are going to be different that we're going to have to find ways to win, and good teams will find different ways to win each week. Based on the opponents, based on the challenges, based on the matchups, based on the weather. Making sure during the season that not only are we getting the scheme-specific from the d-squad but also getting good on good working. Going back to depth, I think our D-Squad is better than it has been, which is helpful."

-- Franklin on Olu Fashanu's snap counts week to week.

"Those numbers are based on practice, and those games are more like the way you describe it, situational. If we can get him out, we want to get him out."

-- Franklin was asked if Penn State ever discusses the polls. It was a quick and swift no from Franklin.

-- Franklin on King Mack...

" I think you'll continue to see him gain confidence and have a really good year and continue to grow."

-- On Jamieal Lyons...

"We still have him in the yellow category, that can change but again part of that is based on how healthy we are able to stay. Any of these guys we designated as yellows can change quickly."

-- Franklin on Nick Dawkins...

"He's super smart, very articulate and I think he's a team first guy. He kept working and waited for the opportunity to present itself and he's run with it."

-- Franklin on dealing with the pressures of being a head coach of a college football program. Also notes being in a true college town where his family can always come visit whenever helps a lot as well, not just for him but the entire coaching staff.

"I try to be the best version of myself."