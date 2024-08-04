Advertisement
HV TV: OC Andy Kotelnicki, DC Tom Allen talk Penn State Media Day

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsRichie

Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, Defensive Coordinator Tom Allen and Special Teams Coordinator Justin Lustig talk to the press at Penn State Football Media Day 2024.

