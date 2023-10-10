Happy Valley Insider

Here is everything that Franklin in that press conference.

On Tuesday afternoon, Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the Penn State media to discuss the Nittany Lions' upcoming matchup against the Massachusetts Minutemen.

-- James Franklin gave CB Johnny Dixon a shoutout to start his press conference today.

-- Franklin notes he got a ton of recruiting work done this past week. Visited Connecticut, North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, Massachusetts.

-- Franklin believes that Big Ten programs will start scheduling easier non-conference opponents with the conference welcoming USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington next year.

-- James had a very good response to ask what he learned from Don Brown during their time together at Maryland. When I have a full quote, I'll drop it later. It was a great response.

-- Franklin says the Nittany Lions are in a good spot health wise coming out of this bye week. No updates on JB Nelson.

-- He did note later that he doesn't see Penn State changing their scheduling style.

-- Franklin was highly complimentary of Hunter Nourzad, calling him a great culture fit, well respected in the locker room. Says when he's not in the class room, he's in the weight room.

-- Franklin said that Zuriah Fisher is someone who he believes has a bright future at Penn State and beyond. Has faught threw some adversity physically and personally, and is getting better and better. Has been making plays for the Nittany Lions all season.