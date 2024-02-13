Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin talks with the media in Mid-February about the offseason, new coaching staff additions and more.

James was asked what are the big things that Penn State is looking to accomplish this spring....

A) Figure out what the offense, defense, and special teams are actually going to be in 2024 with three new coordinators.

B) Getting the entire coaching staff on the same page with said offense, defense, and special teams changes.

C) Begin building the depth chart (no starters will be named in the spring)

James believes that this year's spring game will be one of the best they've had because of the program's depth.

Franklin discussed how you have to embrace the transfer portal in today's football and is something Penn State will have to continue work hard with (as well as with NIL which has a heavy impact on the transfer portal) but also believes that keeping some of the guys that "didn't have to come back" is also just as big and sometimes can be a bigger impact.

Tom Allen had other opportunities presented to him before choosing to come to Penn State but also after being hired by the program. Franklin says that the interview with Allen went on for about a week .

Franklin discussed Julian Fleming and his transition to Penn State. Noted that his ability to play in the Big Ten and has been "helpful" and that he has done a really good job so far as a teammate and leader according to the strength staff, coaches, and his teammates.

Franklin says Wisconsin transfer and Lititz native Nolan Rucci has already done a good job at adding weight which was a problem for him at Wisconsin (noting that the previous regime with the Badgers wanted their offensive linemen to be on the bigger side). Rucci is currently up to 305 pounds with Penn State. Says that he has "great bend" and great athleticism. Also noted its big that he has multiple years of eligibility remaining. (Sounds like a lot of excitement building around Rucci)

Franklin says during their discussions with AJ Harris that Harris did "his homework" after their first discussion after he entered the transfer portal and asked questions about all "the right things" and the "things that mattered".

James was asked about the state of college coaching and says that the profession has been on a slippery slope for a while and that the college athletics that "we've all known, that's not coming back." That everyone has to embrace the current model though and try to make it better.