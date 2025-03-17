Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 17, 2025
In-State Four Star Prospect Sets Penn State Visit for Late March
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

One of Pennsylvania's top prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle has set a visit to Penn State for the end of the month, Happy Valley Insider has learned.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In