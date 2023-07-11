On Tuesday, Penn State head coach Mike Gambino was introduced to the media for the first time. It served as an opportunity for Gambino to set forth his vision for Penn State baseball, and in that process, he echoed the sentiment that Penn State fans heard famously from James Franklin early in his own tenure.

"The state of Pennsylvania has great baseball; the high school baseball and the players in this state are unbelievable," Gambino said about the talent and ability to recruit in-state. "So the ability to come down here, and recruit the state, recruit the state hard, is really really appealing," he added.

"We have in the past, recruiting the Northeast and Pennsylvania kids are similar to what we've spent our time recruiting; tough, competitive, hard-nosed kids that want to win," he added about the in-state talent. "Now you come down and have a chance to live in this town, be part of a huge investment into a baseball program, and recruit this state."

Gambino also made his intentions clear, "We want to make it really hard for any kid in the state to leave."

While Pennsylvania may not receive the love of other states when it comes to the talent available in the state, there is no doubt the talent is there for Penn State baseball to reach a new level.

According to Perfect Game, in each of the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes, Pennsylvania had 11 of the top 500 players in the country.

Under head coach Rob Cooper, the recruitment of in-state talent was subpar. In Pennsylvania's 2023 recruiting class, the Nittany Lions' best in-state prospect was shortstop Michael Dimartini, the 26th-best prospect in the state. They only landed overall, two of the top 50 in the state, according to Perfect Game.

If Penn State will succeed in its new era under Gambino, that will have to change, and it sounds like Gambino understands that. While it will take time for Penn State to become a competitor for the top talents in the state, the depth of talent in the state is still there for the Nittany Lions to be successful.

In the 2020 recruiting class, Penn State had outfielder Jack Hurley in their backyard. The Boalsburg (PA) native would go on to play for Virginia Tech, where he was developed into a third-round draft pick in this week's MLB Draft. Gurley wasn't a can't-miss prospect, either, being ranked by Perfect Game as a top-40 prospect within the state - a very good prospect but one that Penn State could've absolutely benefited from having on their roster. Additionally, four other Pennsylvania high school players were drafted in this week's MLB Draft alone, with several rounds left to go at the time of publishing - with three of the four coming from within a two-hour radius of State College.

There is no doubt the talent within Pennsylvania for the Nittany Lions to start building a more competitive program. While the program will need to recruit out-of-state to be successful as well, an increased success when it comes to in-state recruiting could be part of that process that helps take Penn State to the next level.

Now with Gambino, who has the recruiting pedigree to find that success as he helped lead Boston College to multiple highly regarded recruiting classes, the Nittany Lions could be set up for better success in the state. Being in the Northeast will always give Penn State a disadvantage, but the success of other programs in the Northeast and Big Ten also shows that with the right formula, it can be done and lead to success on the field.

Combine that recruiting success with Gambino's ability to develop talent, with 33 draft picks from Boston College over his 12 years, and the future for the Nittany Lions on the diamond could be quite bright.

It will be a work in progress, the program isn't in a terrible spot, but there is still plenty of work to be done for a program that has struggled to find its footing for most of its existence. In the meantime, you can surely bet that Mike Gambino will be trying his hardest to keep the best that Pennsylvania has to offer in the state.