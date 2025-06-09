Inside The Den: The Latest from Penn State's June 6th Visit Weekend

Penn State Football played host to a long list of recruits this weekend for yet another Official Visit weekend.

Currently the Nittany Lions' 2026 recruiting class holds 19 commitments and is ranked No. 5 overall in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings. This is the third weekend for Penn State and it featured a mix of committed and uncommitted prospects.

Here at Happy Valley Insider, we offer a quick look at latest on each of this weekend's uncommitted visitors and where things stand with their recruitment.