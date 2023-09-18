On Monday, the Iowa Hawkeyes released their weekly depth chart ahead of Saturday's White Out showdown between Penn State and Iowa.

Notably not included on the Hawkeyes' depth chart were the program's top two tailbacks, Kaleb Johnson and Jazuin Patterson. Also missing was tight end Luke Lachey, which wasn't a surprise, seeing that he left the Hawkeyes' week three win over Western Michigan with a leg injury.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz wouldn't give much away about the injuries, saying that they'll take them "week by week, day by day".

With Lachey likely out for the season and the Hawkeyes being down potential Johnson and Patterson, the Iowa offense could be without three of their top five offensive weapons through the first three weeks of the season.

Lachey had led the Hawkeyes through three games in receiving yards with 131 yards across 10 receptions. Patterson and Johnson have combined for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 55 carries.

If Johnson and Patterson are a no-go on Saturday, the Hawkeyes will likely turn to Leshon Williams. Williams, who averaged under four yards per carry in his first 16 career games, had a massive performance against Western Michigan, rushing for 145 yards across 12 carries.

So far this season, Iowa's offense is averaging 28.3 points and 302 total yards of offense per game. Prior to their 41-10 win over Western Michigan, the Hawkeyes had averaged 22 points and 259.5 yards in their first two games of the season.

The Nittany Lions defense this season has allowed just 11.7 points and 267.3 yards per game. Opposing offenses are averaging 3.1 yards per carry against the Nittany Lions this season.

