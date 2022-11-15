This Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup between Big Ten and Big East foes proved to be quite the entertaining one, but a solid first half performance from the Nittany Lions made the difference in a 68-62 win.

After two mid-major opponents and wins to start the season, the schedule immediately got tougher for Penn State, taking on Butler at the Bryce Jordan Center on Monday night.

Penn State improved to 3-0 on the year with the win, one that saw four different Nittany Lions players finish in double figures in scoring.

Jalen Pickett was the story of the night on either side, recording just the second triple-double in program history, finishing with 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Pickett not only finished with a triple-double, but led PSU in all three categories in the win.

This game had a wild end to the first half as Camren Wynter sunk a putback field goal as the halftime buzzer sounded and an emphatic exclamation point to end it with Seth Lundy’s breakaway two-handed game with under a minute left in the second half.

That Wynter shot gave Penn State a 33-27 lead into halftime and while the Nittany Lions were shooting just 39.4 percent from the field in that half, they held the Bulldogs to 32.4 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three.

The biggest reason why Butler, who shot just 34.3 percent from the field as a team, was able to stay in the game in the second half, was free throws.

The Bulldogs shot 9-of-10 from the line in just the second half, twice as many as Penn State attempted for the game.

Luckily, the Nittany Lions countered with some stellar shooting, a 53.8 percent clip from the field and 45.5 percent from three. They were connecting on shots when they counted most and stayed consistent throughout to stay perfect on the year.