After previously entering the portal, former Rivals150 guard Jameel Brown has decided to withdrawal from the transfer portal and return to State College.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as Brown was one of several players who were spotted in Penn State Basketball workout photos posted by the program recently on Twitter. Other names that were also spotted include Kanye Clary and Demetrius Lilley.

In year one with the program, the 6-foot-4, 188-pound guard appeared in 14 total games. He also had career averages of 0.9 points per game, 1.0 rebounds per game and 0.2 assists per game on 18.8% from the field in limited time on the court.

With Brown now back with the program, that brings the total number of scholarship players up to five currently for the Nittany Lions. Check out the full PSU Hoops Scholarship chart right here.