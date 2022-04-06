James Franklin discusses transfer portal, depth issues and Manny Diaz

Penn State is getting toward the end of spring practices this week with the first scrimmage of the offseason taking place Friday. But on Wednesday following practice, James Franklin had his weekly media availability to discuss the latest news and progress surrounding the program. Here is what Franklin touched on…..

TRANSFER PORTAL

There was a lot of NCAA transfer portal talk on Wednesday night with Franklin discussing a number of different developments surrounding the subject. The ninth-year Nittany Lions head coach said that the team is still active in the portal and is always looking for talent that fits with the mold of the program both on and off the field. “For us, the process we try to keep it the same,” Franklin said. “We’ve tried to be very strategic and calculated about it. It's amazing to me, there's guys that are taken out of the portal that nobody calls and you have no idea what's happened at the previous school or what the issues may be. So we try to do as much homework as we possibly can.” “Franklin and the rest of the college sports world has also picked up on the fact that many schools are looking to bring in experienced transfers over young players even at the high school level.” But for Franklin, he says it is about finding the balance. “Talking to a lot of coaches, they're not going to take the risk [on younger players],” Franklin said. “They're not gonna take the chance, they're gonna go get immediate impacts which I get. I think you can make both arguments, you really could. I also know that some of the guys that are in the transfer portal are in the transfer portal for a reason.”

DEPTH

Franklin mentioned last week that depth was an issue for Penn State this spring, especially on the offensive line. He mentioned the issue tonight once again and said that the lack of personnel could even affect the spring game as it has done to other programs across the country. There's a lot of programs across the country that are really struggling with depth,” Franklin said. “Spring Games across the country have been modified, because they don't have the depth to do a traditional spring game.” The depth issues don’t stop on offense as the defensive line is not necessarily in need of numbers, but more talent on the front end across the line from Adisa Issac. While Smith Vilbert has shown flashes, signs point to Penn State being aggressive in the portal for a D-End. “We're looking into the portal a little bit for that as well,” Franklin said. “Very similar to what we did with [Arnold Ebiketie] and we got to find somebody that can come in and help us with edge pressure and attacking the quarterback.”

MANNY DIAZ