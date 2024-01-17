For the Nittany Lions' first two coordinator openings this offseason at offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, James Franklin made two very strong hires in Andy Kotelnicki to take over the offense and Tom Allen to lead the Nittany Lions' defense into 2024 and beyond.

Kotelnicki, the former Kansas offensive coordinator, is widely regarded in college football circles as an A+ hire for Penn State. Recognized for his bright offensive acumen, he is expected to bring creativity and excitement to the Nittany Lions' offense in 2024.

Tom Allen comes to Penn State after a long tenure at Indiana as the Hoosiers' head coach. While Allen's defenses at Indiana may not have been world-beaters, there is optimism that he can achieve greater success now that he has a full cupboard of talent with the Nittany Lions.