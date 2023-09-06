Nobody has locked up Penn State's third wide receiver spot as a number of guys, including Liam Clifford and Malik McClain, are still battling for that spot. Franklin talked highly of McClain on Wednesday night.

"He's been a really nice addition physically. He's been a really nice addition culturally," Franklin said about McClain. "He got here a few days late after the semester started it was like a scramble. He did extremely well academically, continues to do well academically. He's always got a huge smile on his face. He's helping on special teams, he's helping on offense. We recruited him out of high school, so there was already that relationship. We had a really good relationship with his high school coach as well. He's been awesome. He's one of the more popular guys on the team. Everybody likes him. He's just been a really good fit for our program, and we're glad we got him, you know, originally out of IMG, him and Kaytron, so you know we're fortunate we've gotten some good guys out there."

When it comes to wide receiver Omari Evans, Franklin said the following as well. "It's early in the week to say (on if he'll play Saturday), but he practiced today and practiced well, so we'll see," James Franklin said about Evans potentially playing against Delaware.