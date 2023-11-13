James Franklin meets with the media for first time since Yurcich firing
For the first time since firing offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich on Sunday, Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media.
Franklin now in his 10th year as Penn State's head coach dismissed Yurcich on Sunday afternoon before the completion of his third season as the Nittany Lions offensive coordinator. The dismissal came less than 24 hours after Penn State fell to Michigan 24-15 on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium.
“We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” Franklin said in a press release by the athletic department on Sunday afternoon.
Against Michigan on Saturday, the Penn State offense garnered just 238 total yards of offense including just 74 passing yards as quarterback Drew Allar struggled, completing 11-of-23 passing attempts for 74 yards.
The offensive performance against the Wolverines coupled with a poor performance earlier this season against Ohio State was enough for James Franklin to fire Yurcich despite the Nittany Lions posting a top-20 scoring offense in the country. In that aforementioned loss to Ohio State, Penn State amassed a mere 240 total yards.
The next offensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions will be the sixth of the James Franklin era.
