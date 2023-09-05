On Saturday night, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown offered his thoughts on Penn State's final touchdown of the night in the final minutes to make it a 38-15 game. "I wouldn't have done it, but it doesn't bother me," Brown said following Saturday's matchup at Beaver Stadium. "Stuff like that comes back around," he added.

Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

"For me, I believe that my responsibility in those types of situations is to get my twos in the game," James Franklin said in response to the question. "But I think once those twos get in the game, then they deserve the right and the chance to play and compete," he added.

"For me, I believe that my responsibility in those types of situations is to get my twos in the game. But I think once those twos get in the game, then they deserve the right and the chance to play and compete."

During his answer, Franklin appeared obviously frustrated by the comments from Neal Brown and also appeared to hold back on what he was going to say about the situation. Here's what else he said about the situation on Tuesday afternoon.

"I believe that from the opening kick to the last whistle, you compete and you play," he said. "Now, if you leave your ones in, that's a different sorry. Then you should change how you play, and you take knees and run in situations that you normally wouldn't run in. That's different. But when your twos are in the game, those guys get limited amount of reps. They should have a chance to compete.

I believe that not just from a Penn State perspective.

If we're ever in that situation -- I see it the same way. This isn't me looking at it just from our view. I've got a bunch of other things I could say. But I'm just going to leave it at that. That is my philosophy and our philosophy.

I think when our two offense was in there against a majority of their ones, they have the chance to go compete, and I think Beau getting in there and being able to run the offense, they went to cover zero, which is hard to run when you go cover zero, Beau should have the ability to check to our cover zero plan and have a chance to execute a play that has a chance to be successful against cover zero, and then should have a chance to score.

I'm comfortable with that. I can't do a whole lot more than that, and I'll leave it at that."

James Franklin and his seventh-ranked Nittany Lions will return to the Beaver Stadium field on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Delaware Blue Hens.