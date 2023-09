He is ranked eighth in career points for a defenseman with 50 points (9g, 41a). His nine goals and 41 assists put him at seventh in their respective categories for a Penn State defenseman.

He was named a Big Ten All-Academic Honoree in both his Sophomore and Junior seasons.

Penn State Senior Jimmy Dowd Jr. was given an Honorable Mention in the Big Ten Preseason polls.

Last season, the Point Pleasant Beach native had a career-best with four goals, two of which were game-winning goals against Canisius and Ohio State, alongside his 15 assists for 19 points. His +10 was tied for fifth on the team.

His 18 assists in his Sophomore season were sixth-best in program history for a blue-liner in a single season, while his 21 points were eighth-best for a defenseman in a single season.

In his Freshman year, he skated in 20 games and led the defensemen in points with 10, collecting two goals and eight assists. He also recorded a +7 that season, putting him second on the team.