DB Kenneth Woseley becomes commitment No.4 for Penn State
For the second time this week, Penn State has landed a commitment from a Rivals250 prospect. On Friday evening, defensive back Kenneth Woseley announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.
The Nittany Lions beat out the likes of Nebraska, Michigan, and Rutgers for the services of the four-star prospect who amassed over 20 offers in his recruitment.
The Imhotep Charter prospect is the fourth commitment in the Nittany Lions 2024 recruiting class -- joining the likes of OL Cooper Cousins, LB Anthony Speca, and LB Kari Jackson. Jackson committed to the Nittany Lions earlier this week on Tuesday.
Woseley has been a frequent visitor to Happy Valley throughout his recruitment, including his most recent trip in January for one of the Nittany Lions' Junior Days this year.
The Nittany Lions have had strong success in Imhotep over the James Franklin era, including landing linebacker Keon Wylie as part of the 2022 recruiting class. The top talent to come out of the charter school and make their way to Happy Valley was Shaka Toney, now a member of the Washington Commanders.
RIVALS' REACTION - COURTESY OF ADAM FRIEDMAN
Woseley joins linebacker Kari Jackson as the second player to commit to Penn State this week. The Nittany Lions are building some impressive momentum on the recruiting trail as we head into the first big visit weekend of the spring. Woseley has plenty of connections to the current Penn State roster, but he also can help recruit some other big-time prospects from Philadelphia. Penn State has dozens of targets in the southeast corner of the state, and Woseley is close with many of them.
On the field, Woseley should provide reinforcements to an already very solid secondary. He has good size and length, which allows him to match up with receivers of all sizes. Woseley has plenty of quickness and does a really nice job of breaking on passes in front of him. His instincts and anticipation skills put him in position to make quarterbacks think twice about throwing to his side of the field and he's shown the ability to make a lot of plays on the ball if they do throw it his way. Woseley may not have elite long speed but he has good footwork and understands how to play physically with receivers.
