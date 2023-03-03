For the second time this week, Penn State has landed a commitment from a Rivals250 prospect. On Friday evening, defensive back Kenneth Woseley announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. The Nittany Lions beat out the likes of Nebraska, Michigan, and Rutgers for the services of the four-star prospect who amassed over 20 offers in his recruitment.



The Imhotep Charter prospect is the fourth commitment in the Nittany Lions 2024 recruiting class -- joining the likes of OL Cooper Cousins, LB Anthony Speca, and LB Kari Jackson. Jackson committed to the Nittany Lions earlier this week on Tuesday.

Woseley has been a frequent visitor to Happy Valley throughout his recruitment, including his most recent trip in January for one of the Nittany Lions' Junior Days this year. The Nittany Lions have had strong success in Imhotep over the James Franklin era, including landing linebacker Keon Wylie as part of the 2022 recruiting class. The top talent to come out of the charter school and make their way to Happy Valley was Shaka Toney, now a member of the Washington Commanders.